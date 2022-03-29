Doctor Strange teams up with America Chavez in exclusive new Multiverse of Madness image

At a recent event enshrining Benedict Cumberbatch on the Walk of Fame, Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige remarked the actor has "become the anchor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe". As the all-conquering comic-mythos embraces the limitless possibility of the multiverse across Marvel Phase 4, master of the mystic arts Doctor Strange is perfectly placed to be our guide through it.

But even Cumberbatch can’t quite comprehend the things he's seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"It's going to be a completely mind-bending, thrilling ride. It really is," Cumberbatch tells Total Film featuring Top Gun on the cover. "The title speaks for the experience of watching it, I believe, and certainly of making it. There was a lot of madness, a lot of multiverse, and a lot of Doctor Strange."

As well as multiple Doctor Stranges (and a probable appearance from Professor X), there’s also a potentially paradigm-shifting newcomer to consider in America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), who can traverse the multiverse at will through star-shaped portals and is described as 'a nearly indestructible superwoman who can throw tanks to the moon' in the comics.

No one's confirming if Chavez retains her full power set here (Captain Marvel and The Hulk might be out of a job if she does), but she's set to inject youthful energy into Strange's latest misadventure. Above, see an exclusive picture of Cumberbatch and Gomex as their characters.

Sam Raimi directs Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which reaches cinemas May 5. Read more from Cumberbatch in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves on Thursday 31 March. Check out the covers below.

(Image credit: Total Film/Paramount Pictures)

