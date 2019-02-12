Watch the teaser for District 9 director's Anthem short film

So that's what District 9 director Neill Blomkamp was hinting at. His short film based on Anthem, Conviction, will be released on the Oats Studios YouTube channel on Valentine's Day, and he's released a teaser to whet our appetites.

Original story:

Neill Blomkamp - the man behind movies District 9, Elysium, Chappie, and the experimental Oats Studios - is working with EA and Bioware on something for Anthem . He tweeted out an image of a Javelin exosuit, suggesting some sort of movie project to tie in with the Anthem release on February 22.

Been working on something new. Really excited to share this soon! #anthemgame pic.twitter.com/5SxlTO6W1iFebruary 11, 2019

I'd expect to see a live-action style launch trailer similar to the one that King Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts made for Destiny 2 .

Blomkamp also gave his blessing to something Apex: Legends players have been taking to social media to share: requests for a Chappie appearance in the battle royale game. Fans have noted the similarity to one of the game's legends, Pathfinder, and it seems Chappie's daddy is on board.

This is cool @PlayApex @VinceZampella https://t.co/LIruLqUva7February 11, 2019

As if he hasn't been busy enough, UK development studio Creative Assembly revealed recently that Blomkamp was one of the first people to see its new FPS.

The FPS they are building is extremely cool. Amazing core concept. Had an awesome time. Thanks @CAGames for hosting me! https://t.co/Yl9wfCDOduFebruary 4, 2019

As a diehard District 9 fan - even if I rupture a tear duct on every viewing - I'm all for more Neill Blomkamp involvement in all my favorite franchises. Can't wait to see what he does with Sims 4.