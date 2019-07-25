This adorable Disney Switch is only coming to Japan but there's always imports

If you're into Disney, Polka dots, pink, purple, or all of the above, you may want to start looking into import options for Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has revealed a new special-edition Switch hardware design in celebration of the upcoming Disney Tsum Tsum Festival game, and the good news is that it's cute as hell and it's one of the new Switch systems with better battery life . The bad news is that it seems to be a Japan exclusive, at least for now.

The Tsum Tsum Festival Switch comes with a purple left Joy-Con and a pink right Joy-Con, both of which sport the same polka dot design that emerges or disappears depending on the light. If you look close enough, the polka dots are revealed as little Mickey Mouse shapes and other cute designs, and there's a MIckey around the home button, because Disney.

The Switch dock has the same dot design on both sides of the Switch logo, with the words "Tsum Tsum" near the top and some of the cute little cartoon heads on the right. Those are the Tsum Tsums if you're not familiar, they're cylindrical plush toys that you're supposed to stack on top of each other. It's a whole thing. The bundle also includes a download code for the Tsum Tsum Festival game.

The Tsum Tsum Festival Switch will come out on October 10, 2019, the same day the game is scheduled to be released in Japan. I wasn't kidding about those import options, by the way - anything Mickey Mouse has a pretty big built-in audience with collectors, so I these Switches are probably gonna go fast.