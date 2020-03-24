Here's every show and movie available on Disney Plus UK at launch

After months of being jealous of our neighbours across the Atlantic enjoying Disney Plus, finally, the streaming service has come to the UK. That means we can stream The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Clone Wars season 7, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in all their glory from the comfort of our bedrooms.
But what's actually available to stream on Disney Plus UK? Well, there's an absolute heap of movies and TV shows waiting for you to start up. Below, find a full list of everything available on Disney Plus UK at launch.
Firstly though, if you don't want to work through this enormous list, we can lend a hand. We've already rounded up the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, as well as simply the best Disney movies of all time. Just click on one of those links to get onto those listicles.
So, without further ado, here's a list of every movie and TV show available on Disney Plus UK at launch.
- The best Disney Plus bundles currently available
- The current Disney Plus free trial offer
- How to watch The Mandalorian online
Original movies:
Lady And The Tramp
Star Girl
Timmy Failure
Togo
One Day
Original shows:
Be Our Chef (27 Mar)
Clone Wars
Diary Of A Future President
Disney Fairytale Weddings
Disney Insider
Encore!
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special
Marvel Hero Project
Pick Of The Litter
Shopclass
The Imagineering Story
The Mandalorian
The World According To Jeff Goldblum
Shorts
Family Sundays
Forky Asks A Question
Lamp Life
One Day At Disney
Pixar In Real Life
Short Circuit
Sparkshorts
Read more: Everything you need to know about The Mandalorian season 2
Disney Movies:
101 Dalmatians (1996)
101 Dalmatians Ii: Patch's London Adventure
102 Dalmatians
20,000 Leagues Under The Sea
The Absent-minded Professor
The Adventures Of Bullwhip Griffin
The Adventures Of Huck Finn
The Adventures Of Ichabod And Mr Toad
African Cats
The African Lion
Aladdin (1992)
Aladdin (2019)
Aladdin And The King Of Thieves
Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
Alice In Wonderland (1951)
Alice In Wonderland (2010)
Alice Through The Looking Glass
Alley Cats Strike (Disney Channel)
America's Heart & Soul
Amy
Annie (1999)
The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again
The Apple Dumpling Gang
The Aristocats
Atlantis: Milo's Return
Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Babes In Toyland
Bambi
Bambi Ii
Bears
The Bears And I
Beauty And The Beast (1991)
Beauty And The Beast (2017)
Beauty And The Beast-the Enchanted Christmas
Bedknobs And Broomsticks
Bedtime Stories
Belle’s Magical World (1998)
Benji The Hunted
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!
The Big Green
Big Hero 6
The Biscuit Eater
The Black Cauldron
The Black Hole (1979)
Blackbeard’s Ghost
Blank Check
Bolt
Born In China
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers Story
Brink! (Disney Channel)
Brother Bear
Brother Bear 2
Buffalo Dreams (Disney Channel)
Cadet Kelly (Disney Channel)
Can Of Worms (Disney Channel)
Candleshoe
Casebusters
The Castaway Cowboy
The Cat From Outer Space
Cheetah
The Cheetah Girls 2
The Cheetah Girls
Chicken Little
Chimpanzee
Christopher Robin
The Christmas Star
The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian
The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe
Cinderella (1950)
Cinderella (2015)
Cinderella Ii: Dreams Come True (2002)
Cinderella Iii: A Twist In Time
College Road Trip
The Color Of Friendship (Disney Channel)
The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes
Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen
Cool Runnings
The Country Bears
Cow Belles (Disney Channel)
Crimson Wing
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D3: The Mighty Ducks
Darby And The Little People
Davy Crockett And The River Pirates
Davy Crockett, King Of The Wild Frontier
Dinosaur
Disney Adventures In Babysitting (2016) (Disney Channel)
Disney Avalon High (Disney Channel)
Disney Bad Hair Day (Disney Channel)
Disney Camp Rock (Disney Channel)
Disney Camp Rock 2 The Final Jam (Version 1) (Disney Channel)
Disney Cloud 9 (Disney Channel)
Disney Dadnapped (Disney Channel)
Disney Den Brother (Disney Channel)
Disney Descendants
Disney Descendants 2 (Disney Channel)
Disney Freaky Friday (2018)
Disney Frenemies (Disney Channel)
Disney Geek Charming (Disney Channel)
Disney Girl Vs. Monster (Disney Channel)
Disney Good Luck Charlie Christmas! (Disney Channel)
Disney Hatching Pete (Disney Channel)
Disney How To Build A Better Boy (Disney Channel)
Disney Invisible Sister (Disney Channel)
Disney Kim Possible
Disney Lemonade Mouth
Disney Let It Shine
Disney Minutemen
Disney Princess Protection Program
Disney Secret Of The Wings (Aka: Disney Tinker Bell And The Secret Of The
Wings)
Disney Sharpay Fabulous Adventure
Disney Skyrunners
Disney Tangled Before Ever After
Disney Teen Beach 2
Disney Teen Beach Movie
Disney The Cheetah Girls One World (Disney Channel)
Disney The Suite Life Movie
Disney Wizards Of Waverly Place The Movie
Disney Zombies
Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)
Disney's Kim Possible Movie: So The Drama
Disney's Leroy & Stitch
Disney's Tarzan & Jane (2002)
Disney's Teacher Pet
Disney The Kid (2000)
Don’t Look Under The Bed (Disney Channel)
Double Teamed (Disney Channel)
Doug 1st Movie
Ducktales: The Movie Treasure Of The Lost Lamp
Dumbo (1941)
Dumbo (2019)
Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-off (Disney Channel)
Eight Below
Emil And The Detectives
The Emperor's New Groove
Escape To Witch Mountain
The Even Stevens Movie (Disney Channel)
Expedition China
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Fantasia (1940)
Fantasia 2000
The Finest Hours
First Kid
Flubber
The Fox And The Hound 2
The Fox And The Hound
Frank And Ollie
Frankenweenie (2012)
Freaky Friday (1977)
Freaky Friday (2003)
Frozen
Full-court Miracle (Disney Channel)
Fun And Fancy-Free
Fuzzbucket
The Game Plan
Genius (Disney Channel)
George Of The Jungle
George Of The Jungle 2
Get A Clue (Disney Channel)
G-force
The Ghosts Of Buxley Hall
Glory Road
Go Figure (Disney Channel)
Going To The Mat (Disney Channel)
A Goofy Movie
Gotta Kick It Up (Disney Channel)
The Great Mouse Detective (Aka: Adventures Of The Great Mouse Detective)
The Great Muppet Caper
The Greatest Game Ever Played
Greyfriars Bobby
Growing Up Wild
Gus
Hacksaw
Halloweentown (Disney Channel)
Halloweentown High (Disney Channel)
Halloweentown Ii: Kalabar's Revenge (Disney Channel)
Hannah Montana And Miley Cyrus: Best Of Both Worlds Concert Tour 3d
Hannah Montana The Movie
The Haunted Mansion (2003)
Heavyweights
Herbie Goes Bananas
Herbie Goes To Monte Carlo
Herbie Rides Again (1974)
Herbie: Fully Loaded
Hercules (1997)
High School Musical (Disney Channel)
High School Musical 2
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Hocus Pocus
Holes
Home On The Range
Homeward Bound Ii: Lost In San Francisco
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey
Honey, I Blew Up The Kid
Honey, I Shrunk The Kids
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
Horse Sense (Disney Channel)
Hounded (Fka: The Dog House) (Disney Channel)
The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Ii
The Hunchback Of Notre Dame (Animated) (1996)
Ice Princess
I'll Be Home For Christmas
The Incredible Journey ('63)
Inspector Gadget
Inspector Gadget Ii
Into The Woods
Invincible
Iron Will
John Carter
Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board
Johnny Tsunami
Jonas Brothers: The 3d Concert Experience
The Journey Of Natty Gann
Jump In!
Jumping Ship
The Jungle Book 2
The Jungle Book (2016)
The Jungle Book (Anim) (1967)
The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
Jungle Cat
Justin Morgan Had A Horse
Kronk’s New Groove
Lady And The Tramp (1955)
Lady And The Tramp Ii: Scamp Adventure
Life Is Ruff
Life-size 2
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch (2005)
The Lion King 1 ½ (2004)
The Lion King Ii: Simba’s Pride (1998)
The Lion King (1994)
The Lion King (2019)
The Little Mermaid Ii: Return To The Sea
The Little Mermaid (1989)
The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning
The Living Desert
The Lizzie Mcguire Movie
The Lone Ranger (2013)
The Love Bug
Luck Of The Irish
Maleficent
The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh
Mars Needs Moms
Mary Poppins (1964)
Mary Poppins Returns
Max Keeble's Big Move
Mcfarland, USA
Meet The Deedles
Meet The Robinsons
Melody Time
Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers
Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas
Mickey's Twice Upon A Christmas (2004)
The Mighty Ducks
Mighty Joe Young
Million Dollar Arm
The Million Dollar Duck
Miracle
Miracle At Midnight
Miracle In Lane 2
Moana (Aka: Vaiana)
Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire
Monkey Kingdom
Motocrossed (Fka: 12th Lap)
Mr Boogedy
Mr. Magoo
Mulan (1998)
Mulan Ii (2005)
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Muppet Movie
Muppet Treasure Island
Muppets Most Wanted
The Muppets
My Favorite Martian
National Treasure
National Treasure: Book Of Secrets
Newsies
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
The Nightmare Before Christmas
The Nutcracker And The Four Realms
Now You See It (Disney Channel)
The Odd Life Of Timothy Green
Old Dogs
Old Yeller
Oliver & Company
Once Upon A Mattress
One Hundred And One Dalmatians (1961)
One Magic Christmas
Operation Dumbo Drop
The Other Me
Oz The Great And Powerful
The Pacifier
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Parent Trap (1998)
Perri
Peter Pan (1953)
Pete’s Dragon (1977)
Pete’s Dragon (2016)
Phantom Of The Megaplex
Piglet’s Big Movie
Pinocchio (1940)
The Pirate Fairy (Aka: Tinker Bell And The Pirate Fairy)
Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End
Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Mans Chest
Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl
The Pixar Story
Pixel Perfect (Aka: Loretta Modern)
Planes
Planes: Fire & Rescue
Pocahontas
Pocahontas Ii: Journey To A New World
Pollyanna
The Poof Point
Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search For Christopher Robin
Pooh’s Heffalump Movie
The Prince And The Pauper
The Prince And The Pauper (Featurette)
Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time
The Princess And The Frog
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
The Princess Diaries
Prom
The Proud Family Movie
Queen Of Katwe
Quints
Race To Witch Mountain
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Read It And Weep
Ready To Run
Recess: All Growed Down
Recess: School's Out
Recess: Taking The 5th Grade
The Reluctant Dragon
Remember The Titans
The Rescuers Down Under
The Rescuers
Return From Witch Mountain
The Return Of Jafar
Return To Halloweentown
Return To Never Land
Return To Oz
Right On Track (Aka: The Ender Sisters)
A Ring Of Endless Light
Rip Girls
Robin Hood (1973)
The Rocketeer
The Rookie
Ruby Bridges
Sacred Planet
Saludos Amigos (1943)
Sammy, The Way-out Seal
Santa Buddies
The Santa Clause 2
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
The Santa Clause
Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
SavingMr. Banks
The Scream Team
The Search For Santa Paws
The Secret Of The Magic Gourd
Secretariat
Secrets Of Life
The Shaggy D.a.
The Shaggy Dog (1959)
Shipwrecked
Sky High
Sleeping Beauty
Smart House
Snow Dogs
Snow Leopards: The Ghosts Of The Mountains
Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs
Snowball Express
The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010)
Space Buddies
Starstruck
Stepsister From Planet Weird
Stitch! The Movie
The Story Of Robin Hood And His Merrie Men
The Strongest Man In The World
Stuck In The Suburbs
Sultan And The Rock Star
Super Buddies
Swiss Family Robinson (1960)
The Sword In The Stone
Tall Tale
Tangled (2010)
Tarzan (1999)
Tarzan Ii (2005)
That Darn Cat (1997)
That Darn Cat! (1965)
The Thirteenth Year (Disney Channel)
Those Calloways
The Three Caballeros
The Three Musketeers (1993)
Tiger Cruise (Aka: Voyage)
The Tigger Movie
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta
Tinker Bell
Tinker Bell And The Great Fairy Rescue
Tinker Bell And The Legend Of The Neverbeast
Tinker Bell And The Lost Treasure
Tom And Huck
Tomorrowland
Treasure Buddies
Treasure Island
Treasure Of Matecumbe
Treasure Planet
Tron
Tron: Legacy
Tru Confessions (Disney Channel)
Tuck Everlasting
Twas The Night....... (Disney Channel)
Twitches
Twitches Too
The Ugly Dachshund
The Ultimate Christmas Present
Underdog
Unidentified Flying Oddball
Up, Up And Away (Disney Channel)
The Vanishing Prairie
Waking Sleeping Beauty
Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
Whispers: An Elephant's Tale
White Fang
The Wild (2006)
Wings Of Life (Aka: Pollen)
Winnie The Pooh
Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Winnie The Pooh: Springtime With Roo (Home Video) (2004)
Wreck-it Ralph
Wrinkle In Time, A (2018)
Xiong Mao Hui Jia Lu (Aka: Trail Of The Panda)
Yellowstone Cubs
You Lucky Dog
You Wish! (2003) (Disney Channel)
The Young Black Stallion
Zapped
Zenon: Girl Of The 21st Century (Disney Channel)
Zenon: The Zequel (Disney Channel)
Zenon: Z3
Zootopia (Aka: Zootropolis)