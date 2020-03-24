Here's every show and movie available on Disney Plus UK at launch

After months of being jealous of our neighbours across the Atlantic enjoying Disney Plus, finally, the streaming service has come to the UK. That means we can stream The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Clone Wars season 7, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in all their glory from the comfort of our bedrooms.

But what's actually available to stream on Disney Plus UK? Well, there's an absolute heap of movies and TV shows waiting for you to start up. Below, find a full list of everything available on Disney Plus UK at launch.

Firstly though, if you don't want to work through this enormous list, we can lend a hand. We've already rounded up the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, as well as simply the best Disney movies of all time. Just click on one of those links to get onto those listicles.

So, without further ado, here's a list of every movie and TV show available on Disney Plus UK at launch.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Original movies:

Lady And The Tramp

Star Girl

Timmy Failure

Togo

One Day

Original shows:

Be Our Chef (27 Mar)

Clone Wars

Diary Of A Future President

Disney Fairytale Weddings

Disney Insider

Encore!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special

Marvel Hero Project

Pick Of The Litter

Shopclass

The Imagineering Story

The Mandalorian

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Shorts

Family Sundays

Forky Asks A Question

Lamp Life

One Day At Disney

Pixar In Real Life

Short Circuit

Sparkshorts

Disney Movies:

101 Dalmatians (1996)

101 Dalmatians Ii: Patch's London Adventure

102 Dalmatians

20,000 Leagues Under The Sea

The Absent-minded Professor

The Adventures Of Bullwhip Griffin

The Adventures Of Huck Finn

The Adventures Of Ichabod And Mr Toad

African Cats

The African Lion

Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin (2019)

Aladdin And The King Of Thieves

Alexander And The Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Alice In Wonderland (1951)

Alice In Wonderland (2010)

Alice Through The Looking Glass

Alley Cats Strike (Disney Channel)

America's Heart & Soul

Amy

Annie (1999)

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again

The Apple Dumpling Gang

The Aristocats

Atlantis: Milo's Return

Atlantis: The Lost Empire

Babes In Toyland

Bambi

Bambi Ii

Bears

The Bears And I

Beauty And The Beast (1991)

Beauty And The Beast (2017)

Beauty And The Beast-the Enchanted Christmas

Bedknobs And Broomsticks

Bedtime Stories

Belle’s Magical World (1998)

Benji The Hunted

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva La Fiesta!

The Big Green

Big Hero 6

The Biscuit Eater

The Black Cauldron

The Black Hole (1979)

Blackbeard’s Ghost

Blank Check

Bolt

Born In China

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers Story

Brink! (Disney Channel)

Brother Bear

Brother Bear 2

Buffalo Dreams (Disney Channel)

Cadet Kelly (Disney Channel)

Can Of Worms (Disney Channel)

Candleshoe

Casebusters

The Castaway Cowboy

The Cat From Outer Space

Cheetah

The Cheetah Girls 2

The Cheetah Girls

Chicken Little

Chimpanzee

Christopher Robin

The Christmas Star

The Chronicles Of Narnia: Prince Caspian

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe

Cinderella (1950)

(Image credit: Disney)

Cinderella (2015)

Cinderella Ii: Dreams Come True (2002)

Cinderella Iii: A Twist In Time

College Road Trip

The Color Of Friendship (Disney Channel)

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes

Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen

Cool Runnings

The Country Bears

Cow Belles (Disney Channel)

Crimson Wing

D2: The Mighty Ducks

D3: The Mighty Ducks

Darby And The Little People

Davy Crockett And The River Pirates

Davy Crockett, King Of The Wild Frontier

Dinosaur

Disney Adventures In Babysitting (2016) (Disney Channel)

Disney Avalon High (Disney Channel)

Disney Bad Hair Day (Disney Channel)

Disney Camp Rock (Disney Channel)

Disney Camp Rock 2 The Final Jam (Version 1) (Disney Channel)

Disney Cloud 9 (Disney Channel)

Disney Dadnapped (Disney Channel)

Disney Den Brother (Disney Channel)

Disney Descendants

Disney Descendants 2 (Disney Channel)

Disney Freaky Friday (2018)

Disney Frenemies (Disney Channel)

Disney Geek Charming (Disney Channel)

Disney Girl Vs. Monster (Disney Channel)

Disney Good Luck Charlie Christmas! (Disney Channel)

Disney Hatching Pete (Disney Channel)

Disney How To Build A Better Boy (Disney Channel)

Disney Invisible Sister (Disney Channel)

Disney Kim Possible

Disney Lemonade Mouth

Disney Let It Shine

Disney Minutemen

Disney Princess Protection Program

Disney Secret Of The Wings (Aka: Disney Tinker Bell And The Secret Of The

Wings)

Disney Sharpay Fabulous Adventure

Disney Skyrunners

Disney Tangled Before Ever After

Disney Teen Beach 2

Disney Teen Beach Movie

Disney The Cheetah Girls One World (Disney Channel)

Disney The Suite Life Movie

Disney Wizards Of Waverly Place The Movie

Disney Zombies

Disney's A Christmas Carol (2009)

Disney's Kim Possible Movie: So The Drama

Disney's Leroy & Stitch

Disney's Tarzan & Jane (2002)

Disney's Teacher Pet

Disney The Kid (2000)

Don’t Look Under The Bed (Disney Channel)

Double Teamed (Disney Channel)

Doug 1st Movie

Ducktales: The Movie Treasure Of The Lost Lamp

Dumbo (1941)

Dumbo (2019)

Eddie's Million Dollar Cook-off (Disney Channel)

Eight Below

Emil And The Detectives

The Emperor's New Groove

Escape To Witch Mountain

The Even Stevens Movie (Disney Channel)

Expedition China

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Fantasia (1940)

Fantasia 2000

The Finest Hours

First Kid

Flubber

The Fox And The Hound 2

The Fox And The Hound

Frank And Ollie

Frankenweenie (2012)

Freaky Friday (1977)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Frozen

Full-court Miracle (Disney Channel)

Fun And Fancy-Free

Fuzzbucket

The Game Plan

Genius (Disney Channel)

George Of The Jungle

George Of The Jungle 2

Get A Clue (Disney Channel)

G-force

The Ghosts Of Buxley Hall

Glory Road

Go Figure (Disney Channel)

Going To The Mat (Disney Channel)

A Goofy Movie

Gotta Kick It Up (Disney Channel)

The Great Mouse Detective (Aka: Adventures Of The Great Mouse Detective)

The Great Muppet Caper

The Greatest Game Ever Played

Greyfriars Bobby

Growing Up Wild

Gus

Hacksaw

Halloweentown (Disney Channel)

Halloweentown High (Disney Channel)

Halloweentown Ii: Kalabar's Revenge (Disney Channel)

Hannah Montana And Miley Cyrus: Best Of Both Worlds Concert Tour 3d

Hannah Montana The Movie

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Heavyweights

Herbie Goes Bananas

Herbie Goes To Monte Carlo

Herbie Rides Again (1974)

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Hercules (1997)

High School Musical (Disney Channel)

High School Musical 2

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Hocus Pocus

Holes

Home On The Range

Homeward Bound Ii: Lost In San Francisco

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey

Honey, I Blew Up The Kid

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

Horse Sense (Disney Channel)

Hounded (Fka: The Dog House) (Disney Channel)

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Ii

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame (Animated) (1996)

Ice Princess

I'll Be Home For Christmas

The Incredible Journey ('63)

Inspector Gadget

Inspector Gadget Ii

Into The Woods

Invincible

Iron Will

John Carter

Johnny Kapahala: Back On Board

Johnny Tsunami

Jonas Brothers: The 3d Concert Experience

The Journey Of Natty Gann

Jump In!

Jumping Ship

The Jungle Book 2

The Jungle Book (2016)

The Jungle Book (Anim) (1967)

The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

Jungle Cat

Justin Morgan Had A Horse

Kronk’s New Groove

Lady And The Tramp (1955)

Lady And The Tramp Ii: Scamp Adventure

Life Is Ruff

Life-size 2

Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch (2005)

The Lion King 1 ½ (2004)

The Lion King Ii: Simba’s Pride (1998)

(Image credit: Disney)

The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King (2019)

The Little Mermaid Ii: Return To The Sea

The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning

The Living Desert

The Lizzie Mcguire Movie

The Lone Ranger (2013)

The Love Bug

Luck Of The Irish

Maleficent

The Many Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh

Mars Needs Moms

Mary Poppins (1964)

Mary Poppins Returns

Max Keeble's Big Move

Mcfarland, USA

Meet The Deedles

Meet The Robinsons

Melody Time

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers

Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas

Mickey's Twice Upon A Christmas (2004)

The Mighty Ducks

Mighty Joe Young

Million Dollar Arm

The Million Dollar Duck

Miracle

Miracle At Midnight

Miracle In Lane 2

Moana (Aka: Vaiana)

Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire

Monkey Kingdom

Motocrossed (Fka: 12th Lap)

Mr Boogedy

Mr. Magoo

Mulan (1998)

Mulan Ii (2005)

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Muppet Movie

Muppet Treasure Island

Muppets Most Wanted

The Muppets

My Favorite Martian

National Treasure

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets

Newsies

Newsies: The Broadway Musical

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Nutcracker And The Four Realms

Now You See It (Disney Channel)

The Odd Life Of Timothy Green

Old Dogs

Old Yeller

Oliver & Company

Once Upon A Mattress

One Hundred And One Dalmatians (1961)

One Magic Christmas

Operation Dumbo Drop

The Other Me

Oz The Great And Powerful

The Pacifier

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

Perri

Peter Pan (1953)

Pete’s Dragon (1977)

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Phantom Of The Megaplex

Piglet’s Big Movie

Pinocchio (1940)

The Pirate Fairy (Aka: Tinker Bell And The Pirate Fairy)

Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Mans Chest

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl

The Pixar Story

Pixel Perfect (Aka: Loretta Modern)

Planes

Planes: Fire & Rescue

Pocahontas

Pocahontas Ii: Journey To A New World

Pollyanna

The Poof Point

Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search For Christopher Robin

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie

The Prince And The Pauper

The Prince And The Pauper (Featurette)

Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time

The Princess And The Frog

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

The Princess Diaries

Prom

The Proud Family Movie

Queen Of Katwe

Quints

Race To Witch Mountain

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Read It And Weep

Ready To Run

Recess: All Growed Down

Recess: School's Out

Recess: Taking The 5th Grade

The Reluctant Dragon

Remember The Titans

The Rescuers Down Under

The Rescuers

Return From Witch Mountain

The Return Of Jafar

Return To Halloweentown

Return To Never Land

Return To Oz

Right On Track (Aka: The Ender Sisters)

A Ring Of Endless Light

Rip Girls

Robin Hood (1973)

The Rocketeer

The Rookie

Ruby Bridges

Sacred Planet

Saludos Amigos (1943)

Sammy, The Way-out Seal

Santa Buddies

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

The Santa Clause

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

SavingMr. Banks

The Scream Team

The Search For Santa Paws

The Secret Of The Magic Gourd

Secretariat

Secrets Of Life

The Shaggy D.a.

The Shaggy Dog (1959)

Shipwrecked

Sky High

Sleeping Beauty

Smart House

Snow Dogs

Snow Leopards: The Ghosts Of The Mountains

Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs

Snowball Express

The Sorcerer's Apprentice (2010)

Space Buddies

Starstruck

Stepsister From Planet Weird

Stitch! The Movie

The Story Of Robin Hood And His Merrie Men

The Strongest Man In The World

Stuck In The Suburbs

Sultan And The Rock Star

Super Buddies

Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

The Sword In The Stone

Tall Tale

Tangled (2010)

Tarzan (1999)

Tarzan Ii (2005)

That Darn Cat (1997)

That Darn Cat! (1965)

The Thirteenth Year (Disney Channel)

Those Calloways

The Three Caballeros

The Three Musketeers (1993)

Tiger Cruise (Aka: Voyage)

The Tigger Movie

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta

Tinker Bell

Tinker Bell And The Great Fairy Rescue

Tinker Bell And The Legend Of The Neverbeast

Tinker Bell And The Lost Treasure

Tom And Huck

Tomorrowland

Treasure Buddies

Treasure Island

Treasure Of Matecumbe

Treasure Planet

Tron

Tron: Legacy

Tru Confessions (Disney Channel)

Tuck Everlasting

Twas The Night....... (Disney Channel)

Twitches

Twitches Too

The Ugly Dachshund

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Underdog

Unidentified Flying Oddball

Up, Up And Away (Disney Channel)

The Vanishing Prairie

Waking Sleeping Beauty

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior

Whispers: An Elephant's Tale

White Fang

The Wild (2006)

Wings Of Life (Aka: Pollen)

Winnie The Pooh

Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Winnie The Pooh: Springtime With Roo (Home Video) (2004)

Wreck-it Ralph

Wrinkle In Time, A (2018)

Xiong Mao Hui Jia Lu (Aka: Trail Of The Panda)

Yellowstone Cubs

You Lucky Dog

You Wish! (2003) (Disney Channel)

The Young Black Stallion

Zapped

Zenon: Girl Of The 21st Century (Disney Channel)

Zenon: The Zequel (Disney Channel)

Zenon: Z3

Zootopia (Aka: Zootropolis)

