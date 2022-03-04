Disney Plus reveals more details on its upcoming Korean originals

Disney Plus has revealed more details about its 2022 Korean slate.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Disney Plus is releasing more than 20 Korean titles this year, with at least 12 of those originals – and the streamer has unveiled more on four of the upcoming shows. You can check out a video showing off some of the 2022 release slate above.

Crazy Love, coming March 7, follows Noh Go-Jin as a CEO who starts getting death threats, and plans to find the culprit. He's helped by Lee Shin-a, a secretary with a dangerous illness who wants revenge for the way the company treats her. The show stars Kim Jae Uck and Krystal Jung.

Following Crazy Love is Soundtrack #1 (Disney Plus original), which arrives March 23. Eunsoo (Han Sohee) is a songwriter who enlists her best friend Sun-woo (Park Hyungsik) to help her write some love song lyrics – and as they collaborate, they navigate the thin line between friendship and romance.

Then, The Zone: Survival Mission (Disney Plus original), which doesn't yet have a release date, is a celebrity, escape room-style game show with Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Kwang Soo, and Girls' Generation's Yuri.

Finally, Big Mouth (Disney Plus original), also without a release date, sees a lawyer involved in a dangerous conspiracy after accepting a murder case. Lee Jong-suk and Lim Yoon-a star.

Titles in the 2022 Korean slate currently streaming include Snowdrop, Grid, Outrun by Running Man, Rookie Cops, and Blackpink: The Movie. King of Savvy, Moving, and Kiss Sixth Sense have yet to premiere.

It's no surprise that Disney Plus is following in Netflix's footsteps here – Squid Game has become the latter streamer's most popular TV show ever, sailing clear past the competition.

While you wait for the new titles, check out our guide to the best shows on Disney Plus to fill out your watchlist.