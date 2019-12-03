Every Marvel movie on Disney Plus (and what’s missing)

If you jumped on Disney Plus expecting every Marvel movie to be waiting for you, then you've probably been left feeling slightly disappointed. Thanks to streaming rights and other factors, not all MCU movies are on Disney Plus. As such, the Infinity Saga is left incomplete on the flagship streaming service. If you want to know where the gaps are – as well as possible future incoming movies – then check out our list of every Marvel movie currently available on Disney Plus.

Every Marvel movie on Disney Plus

Ant-Man

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Endgame

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy 2

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Iron Man 3

The Avengers

Thor

Thor: The Dark World

Every Marvel movie not on Disney Plus

Ant-Man and the Wasp (set to arrive July 2020)

Avengers: Infinity War (June 2020)

Black Panther (March 2020)

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The Incredible Hulk

Thor: Ragnarok (December 2019)

When will the missing Marvel movies join Disney Plus?

Thor: Ragnarok will arrive next on Disney Plus. The Thor threequel starts streaming from December 5. Black Panther comes later, on March 4, while Avengers: Infinity War completes the Avengers collection on June 25. Finally, Ant-Man and the Wasp is the last of the scheduled incomings: expect to see it on July 29.

The two Spider-Man movies, plus The Incredible Hulk, are unlikely to ever join the service. Sony and Universal respectively own the movie (and streaming) rights for Spider-Man and Hulk and there has been no news yet on those three movies ever coming to Disney Plus.

When will Phase 4 movies arrive on Disney Plus?

We don’t know for certain – but we can hazard a guess thanks to the pattern emerging with Phase 3 MCU movies. Films such as Black Panther and Ant-Man and the Wasp are coming to Disney Plus almost exactly two years after their release in cinema. If that rings true for Phase 4, we can expect to see the first – the Black Widow movie – coming to Disney Plus in May 2022.

