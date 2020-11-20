Disney considering a Disney Plus premiere for several new movies, including Emma Stone's Cruella

Disney is likely to premiere a number of its family releases on Disney Plus instead of in cinemas as originally planned. The movies in question include Cruella, Pinocchio, and Peter Pan and Wendy, though Deadline notes things could change again.

Despite many studios being hit with delays in light of the ongoing pandemic, Disney still has a lot of new releases on the cards. Among these is Cruella, a live-action re-imagining of 101 Dalmatians starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson. Directed by Craig Gillespie of I, Tonya fame, the movie is set in the '80s and will explore the origins of the black-and-white-haired villain. It’s currently scheduled for release in May 2021.

Meanwhile, a live-action remake of Pinocchio, directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring Tom Hanks, is also on the cards. That’s not the end of the live-action fun, either – Peter Pan and Wendy, directed by David Lowery, is also in development, with Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi set to play Tinker Bell. These two don’t have release dates yet, though.

If this trio of live-action movies do bypass the cinema and go straight to Disney Plus, we don’t know whether they’ll be free to view as part of the streaming service’s subscription package, like Pixar’s Soul , or if subscribers will have to pay an extra cost, as they did with Mulan . Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently said he was pleased with how Mulan had performed, but the studio is still keeping quiet about the figures.