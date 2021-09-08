Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Collector's Edition coming exclusively for PS5 this winter

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is getting an artfully appointed Collector's Edition on PS5 this winter, along with a standalone PS4 physical edition in November.

Developer ZA/UM and iam8bit are teaming up on the Collector's Edition, which will start shipping out this winter and is available for pre-order now for $249.99. That's a lot of réal to lay out, but for the price you get a hand-painted "Mind Totem" vinyl sculpture, a hardbound art book filled with previously unreleased illustrations and stories, a fabric map of the District of Martinaise, and a physical copy of Disco Elysium for PS5, complete with a special slip case that matches the "Layers of the Id" premium box housing the whole kit.

The disc is region free, so even though iam8bit is based in the US you should be able to play it on a PS5 anywhere in the world. And speaking of discs, the PS4 retail editions from iam8bit and Skybound Games are coming on November 9, with pre-orders open now for $39.99. These copies include an 18" x 24" foldout poster and a code for a digital artbook, so you still get some extra goodies. They're also eligible for a free next-gen upgrade to the PS5 edition of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut.

If you haven't played Disco Elysium: The Final Cut yet, it's a significantly expanded version of the original psychological/psychedelic RPG that builds in new quests, areas, and voice acting . The Final Cut is also available as a free upgrade if you already owned the original version of Disco Elysium.