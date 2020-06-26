Disco Elysium is getting a TV series from Sonic the Hedgehog producer

Disco Elysium is getting its own TV series.

According to Variety , the Disco Elysium show will be made by the same people who made the Disco Elysium game - developer ZA/UM, which has partnered with production company dj2 Entertainment to develop the series.

“We’re so gratified at the response ‘Disco Elysium’ has received, and very happy to be teaming with dj2 to expand the franchise for other media and new audiences,” said Helen Hindpere, lead writer of ZA/UM.

"Disco Elysium is a phenomenal property with an expansive world and unlimited potential,” says dj2 CEO and founder Dmitri M. Johnson. I am now required by gaming law to tell you that Johnson was a co-producer on the Sonic the Hedgehog movie. The company is also involved with producing a live-action adaptation of Sleeping Dogs.

Disco Elysium was first released on PC last October to widespread acclaim. The RPG puts you in the shoes of a drunk, amnesiac detective tasked with solving a grim murder case. The game won four awards at the most recent Game Awards, including best indie and best narrative, and also won three BAFTAs.

No writer or network is currently attached to the Disco Elysium TV adaptation, but if you're looking for any suggestions I've got a few. Killing Eve's Phoebe-Waller Bridge would make a great showrunner, as would I May Destroy You's Michaela Coel. And please, put it on any network that won't heavily censor it.

We'll keep you updated with any Disco Elysium TV series news as it breaks, so stay tuned.