Disco Elysium: Final Cut coming to current-gen and PS5 in March 2021

Last night at The Game Awards, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut was revealed for launch in March 2021.

You can check out the full reveal trailer for the Final Cut version of Disco Elysium just below. This new version of the game features brand new content, including full voice-acting for the very first time. It's due to launch first on PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia in March 2021, before arriving on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch slightly later in the year in Summer 2021.

Additionally, anyone who already owns the original version of Disco Elysium on PC will be eligible for a free upgrade to the Final Cut version when it launches next year in 2021. On next-gen consoles like the PS5, you can expect the upgraded version of the game to run in 4K at 60FPS.

Aside from the new addition of full voice acting in Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, the upgraded version of the game also features brand new quests to undertake and unseen areas to explore. There'll be plenty of new content for returning players to experience for the first time next year.

Elsewhere, publisher iam8bit revealed the fancy Collector's Edition of Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, which you can check out for yourself just below. The Collector's Edition is available to pre-order now on PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X/S, and ships in Summer 2021.

Just announced at #TheGameAwards: Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Collector's Edition for PS5, Switch, and Xbox. PLUS two 3xLPs of the game's atmospheric score from legendary group British Sea Power. Now available for pre-order. Shipping Summer 2021: https://t.co/qis06EnWrY pic.twitter.com/vllcVTITiyDecember 11, 2020

It's great that Disco Elysium is finally coming to consoles alongside the PC. I've been itching to see what everyone's been talking about with regards to the exceptional praise the choice-driven RPG has received since it launched last year.

