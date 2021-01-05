Dexter revival casts Clancy Brown as series antagonist

Showtime's revival of Dexter has found its big bad in Clancy Brown, a prolific actor in film, TV, and video games. Among countless other roles, Brown is known for playing Burg in The Mandalorian, Hank Anderson in Detroit: Become Human, and Mr. Krabs in Spongebob Squarepants.

TVLine reports that Brown's role in the Dexter revival is that of Kurt Caldwell, "the unofficial mayor" of Iron Lake and the main antagonist opposite Michael C. Hall as returning series protagonist Dexter Morgan.

The description of Brown's character vaguely hints at the plot of Showtime's Dexter revival. Kurt is described as someone universally loved and loyal, but with a tendency to powerfully respond to anyone who slights him or someone he loves. "If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. Should anyone cross him, or hurt someone he loves, however, God help them," TVLine shares.

The surprise return of Dexter was revealed in October when Showtime tweeted the news in rather explicit terms. The series will air 10 episodes and premiere in Fall 2021. Hall has suggested the new Dexter series will be an improvement over the original series' finale, which fans generally were disappointed by.

"And let's be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there's always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, 'What the hell happened to that guy?' So I'm excited to step back into it. I've never had that experience of playing a character this many years on," Hall told The Daily Beast.