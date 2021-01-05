Dexter revival will be better than "unsatisfying" finale, Michael C. Hall suggests

Dexter fans, rejoice; Michael C. Hall has some good news about the revival.

The actor will reprise his role as Dexter Morgan – forensic technician by day, avenging serial killer by night – in a 10-episode limited series for Showtime. And, this time around, it looks like we’re getting a more satisfying conclusion.

"I think in this case, the story that's being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn't, and I think enough time has passed where it's become intriguing in a way that it wasn't before," he told The Daily Beast .

“And let's be real: people found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there's always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, 'What the hell happened to that guy?' So I'm excited to step back into it. I've never had that experience of playing a character this many years on."

The original series ran for eight seasons, ending in 2013. The series finale, however, was a topic of controversy, with viewers disappointed with the ending and a drop-off in quality compared to earlier seasons.

"I certainly thought it was justifiable for Dexter to do what he did," Hall added when asked about his character’s actions in the finale. "I think some of the criticisms were about that, and some of the criticisms weren't so much about the 'what' as they were about the 'how,' and those were valid too. We certainly do live in an era where the bar is very high as far as the simultaneous surprise, satisfaction, and closure that should go along with a series finale."