Destiny 2 update removes one very annoying Hawthorne line

With the introduction of Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen update, Bungie has removed one particularly annoying line of dialog from the game.

This dialog was, of course, from Suraya Hawthorne, Clan Vendor stationed at The Tower in Destiny 2's player hub area. As Bungie notes in the recent patch notes that introduced the brand new Season of the Chosen this week, they have removed "Hawthorne’s Red War-era dialog when completing her Clan challenge."

This has surely been announced to the relief of the Destiny 2 player base. As the patch notes from Bungie itself notes, this line of dialog you'd hear upon completing Hawthorne's challenge would be from the Red War-era of the game, in other words, the base version of Destiny 2 that launched nearly four years ago in 2017.

That's a long time to be hearing the same one line of dialog over and over again upon completing the same Clan challenge from Hawthorne. It should also be noted that the Red War-era gameplay that used to kick off Destiny 2 for newcomers is no longer present in the actual game itself, since Bungie changed around Destiny 2's campaign last year in 2020 for newcomers to experience.

As we mentioned, this change to Hawthorne was introduced through the Season of the Chosen update for Destiny 2, which is officially Season 13 for Bungie's ongoing game. The big, headline addition for the new season was the Battlegrounds mode, joined by several new Strikes and Stasis Aspect quests to undertake. This array of activities will be bolstered throughout March and April by additional content, such as the Iron Banner, the new Oracle Battleground, Guardian Games, and more.

