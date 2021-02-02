Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen introduces new Battlegrounds mode

Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen begins next week, introducing a new strike and a new mode, as well as bringing back content from the original game.

Destiny 2 Season of the Chosen, the game's 13th season of content, begins on February 9 and is due to run until May 11, 2021. The new update introduces Battlegrounds, a matchmade activity for three players who'll be facing off for some ritual combat. You'll also be able to drop back into the Devil's Lair and Fallen S.A.B.E.R strikes, which are arriving in Destiny 2 after their initial appearance in the original Destiny. And if you're keen for something brand new, the Proving Grounds strike will unlock later in the season. You can get a closer look at all of the new modes in the trailer below.

Elsewhere, you'll be able to pick up plenty of new gear, with season pass owners getting instant access to the Praefectus armor set and Ticuu's Divination, an Exotic bow that charges up a bunch of seeking arrows that can take out several targets at once. On top of that, there are more than two dozen other Exotic, legendary, and ritual weapons to dig up, some returning Forsaken and Shadowkeep guns among them.

Narratively, the new Season brings Emperor Calus back into the fray through his daughter Empress Caiatl, who's come seeking an alliance. Diplomacy seems to be a tricky business within the world of Destiny 2, however, and it looks as though negotiations probably won't be going particularly smoothly.