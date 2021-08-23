Destiny 2: The Witch Queen teaser reveals new villain Savathun ahead of the big showcase

A new teaser for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has given us our first real look at the titular hive witch Savathun.

Bungie rolled out a short teaser today as red carpet for the big reveal coming tomorrow, August 24, at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST.

The video shows Savathun, done up in elaborate Hive robes reminiscent of Oryx's attire, wading through a sea of green water filled with dead bodies – whose dead bodies, I'm not entirely sure, but they sure as heck don't belong to Guardians. For that matter, I'd like to know where this sea is even located. There are a few landmarks in the distance but I can't tie them to anything in-game, which suggests this is either a new destination – specifically Old Chicago, according to another teaser – an activity-exclusive area, or just a cutscene background.

"Truth is a funny thing," Savathun says in the teaser, reinforcing the "Survive the Truth" tagline for the upcoming showcase and confirming that her voice is every bit as sinister and beguiling as you'd expect. Savathun's scheming can be traced to nearly every corner of Destiny lore, and her latest exploits have become the foundation of the most recent season and whatever's coming in the Season of the Lost, so she's got some expectations to live up to. She's certainly got the villainess look down, and we can't wait to see what she has up her regal sleeve.