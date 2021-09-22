Destiny 2 Illusory Barriers – how to complete the Deceiving Appearances Challenge

This week, players must destroy Destiny 2 Illusory Barriers for the Deceiving Appearances seasonal challenge. Players need to destroy three of these barriers using the new Exotic Stasis Trace Rifle Ager’s Scepter and must align six beacons. Both of these tasks can only be done in the new Season of the Lost Shattered Realm activity, however the Illusory Barriers objective is currently bugged and destroying any of the barriers will not add any progress. We’ve got you covered with how to complete this challenge when it eventually gets fixed.

How to complete the Destiny 2 Deceiving Appearances seasonal challenge

(Image credit: Bungie)

You can find this challenge under Week 5 of the seasonal challenges page in Destiny 2. To complete it, you’ll need to venture into the Shattered Realm activity and use Ager’s Scepter to destroy special rock walls called Illusory Barriers which conceal treasures such as Ascendant Anchors and loot chests. The second objective for this challenge requires you to align six beacons in the Shattered Realm which you can do in two full runs of the activity.

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Illusory Barriers you’re looking for are generally quite difficult to find, not only because they are found away from the main path, but also because they are quite well camouflaged into the surroundings. They look like normal rock walls except they have a purple glittery effect on their surface. Shooting them with the Ager’s Scepter beam is the only way to destroy them and reveal any loot they hide. In the Debris of Dreams Shattered Realm, you can find several of these Illusory Barriers:

The Ruined Outpost – 2 Illusory Barriers

The Vista – 1 Illusory Barrier

The Encampment – 1 Illusory Barrier

(Image credit: Bungie)

You can make some of them easier to find with the Unveiled Eyes Wayfinder’s Compass upgrade found in the blue middle tier of upgrades. This upgrade reveals nearby Ascendant Anchors, including ones that are hidden behind Illusory Barriers. While you’re in the Shattered Realm, activate a True Sight compass device and see if any grey loot waypoints appear on your screen. If they do, head towards them and see if you can find a glittery rock wall and zap it with Ager’s Scepter.