How to get Ghost Fragments in Destiny 2: Forsaken and make BFFs with Spider

Spider, the brand new vendor for the Tangled Shore, has quite the obsession with Ghosts. Not only does he fiddle absentmindedly with a Ghost shell like a Rubik's Cube as he talks to you, he also takes Ghost Fragments in exchange for lucrative Wanted Bounties, that are a great way to boost your Power Level from 500 to 600.

Without Ghost Fragments you won't be able to pick up the various Wanted Bounties, which cost one, two, three, four or even five Ghost fragments apiece depending on which Bounty you want, and how difficult a target is to take down. Wanted Bounties change every seven days, so it's worth knowing how to get your paws on some Ghost Fragments. However, you can only hold 10 at a time, so it's literally impossible to get greedy.

How to get Ghost Fragments in Destiny 2: Forsaken

Ghost Fragments are given out as a rewards for completing various activities across the Tangled Shore - the brand new locale in Forsaken. You can actually get them as rewards for a number of different activities, which are as follows:

Region Chests

Lost Sectors

Patrol Activities

Adventures

Public Events

High Value Targets

Because you can only hold 10 Ghost Fragments at a time, make sure that you visit Spider to pick up some Wanted Bounties in between your various activities to ensure you're getting the most out of your gameplay.

