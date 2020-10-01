Demon's Souls PS5 remake has different modes for 4K and high frame rate

PlayStation has revealed that the Demon's Souls remake coming to PS5 will have two separate graphics modes: 4K Mode and High Frame Rate Mode.

Demon's Souls is one of the few PS5 launch games that's actually exclusive to next-gen hardware, so it makes sense for players to want the clearest, crispest experience. That said, this is still a Souls game, and every little frame matters when you're up against Old King Allant. For that reason it makes sense for developer Bluepoint to offer two options and try to satisfy PS5 early adopters who just want the newest-looking, shiniest game, as well as the more practical players with surviving Demon's Souls being their number one priority.

As spotted on Reddit, the official PlayStation storefront for Demon's Souls gives a lengthy overview of the Demon's Souls PS5 remake that highlights the game's story, features, and art. But scroll down toward the bottom and you'll see text that reads: "Players can choose between two graphics modes while playing Demon’s Souls: 4K Mode (play in 4K resolution2) and High Frame Rate Mode (play with a higher targeted frame rate.)" Naturally, the remake also boasts the PS5's faster load times, 3D audio, and haptic feedback in the DualSense controller.

In some new Demon's Souls gameplay, it's clear that the remake is as faithful to the original game as it is a distinctly next-gen experience. As GamesRadar's Josh West said in his reaction, "It isn't an exact 1:1 conversion, but rather a mirror image warped by glass waning under the restless march of time. With greater fidelity to hand than FromSoftware could even have dreamed of at the time Demon's Souls was designed, Bluepoint has been able to go in and adjust every corridor and character, not to mention each of the environments and encounters."

The Demon's Souls remake is just one of the upcoming PS5 games we can't wait to check out.