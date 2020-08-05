A DC FanDome trailer has arrived and it may have given us our first (very brief) look at James Gunn's Suicide Squad movie

Not long after James Gunn promised us a first glimpse at The Suicide Squad, a new DC FanDome trailer has revealed the first possible blink-and-you’ll-miss-it look at a new DCEU character, as well as previewing one of the biggest events of the summer.

“The ultimate 24-hour experience for the world’s greatest fans is almost here,” is the caption bundled with the trailer – and it’s hard to disagree.

Hidden within is a brief snapshot of King Shark, which is either a tease of the new Suicide Squad member (voiced by Steve Agee) or even a possible hint for an upcoming fighting game reveal, such as Injustice 3. See for yourself.

The ultimate 24-hour experience for the world’s greatest fans is almost here. Mark your calendars for August 22 at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/l8AUXRbeczAugust 5, 2020

There are also quick shots of Flash, Wonder Woman, and Darkseid – nods to The Flash, Wonder Woman 1984 and the Justice League Snyder Cut respectively. Could they be part of the “exclusive reveals” at the 24-hour event on August 22? Quite possibly, though it’s the potential inclusion of King Shark (from a movie we’ve not even seen a leaked set photo from) that could be most enticing.

The character was originally set to appear in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad in 2016 but was ultimately nixed and replaced by Killer Croc due to budget restraints. Now, Gunn is set to bring one of DC’s most outlandish characters to the big screen.

More details – including how to access FanDome’s panels and its full schedule – are likely to drop in the coming weeks. Stick with GamesRadar+ for more on that, as well as what's shaping up to be a first taste of DCEU’s increasingly exciting future.