Days Gone is just the first of many new PS4 games coming to PC

PlayStation is bringing a "whole slate" of previous PS4-exclusive games to PC, starting with Days Gone.

The news comes from an interview with PlayStation boss Jim Ryan, published earlier today on February 23 by GQ. The interview opens by very casually mentioning that PS4 exclusive Days Gone is coming to PC this Spring, and it'll be joined by "a whole slate" of additional games at some point in the future.

Ryan actually explains in the interview that the decision to bring past PS4 exclusives to PC is a relatively straightforward one. The PlayStation boss touches on the opportunity to bring PlayStation IPs to a wider audience and the easier porting process, all of which culminates in "a fairly straightforward decision" when electing whether to bring further games to PC after Horizon Zero Dawn was ported over last year in 2020.

It's actually been a fairly busy day for PlayStation. Elsewhere in the interview, Ryan reveals that the upcoming Gran Turismo 7, which was slated to launch at some point in 2021, has been delayed to 2022, primarily due to issues associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, the company announced elsewhere that a PSVR headset for the PS5 is in development, releasing at some point after 2021, and that the Play at Home initiative is returning in March, with free games to give away starting with 2016's Ratchet & Clank. It's the perfect time to give Insomniac's game away to all PlayStation console owners, what with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart set to launch in just a few months.

