How to use custom skins in Days Gone: accents & decals explained

As you reach certain stages of the game and complete storylines, you'll unlock a variety of Days Gone custom skins for your bike. These are essentially paint jobs that you can use to customise your bike and make it even more personal to you. There's a bunch to unlock throughout Days Gone, but equipping them is a more confusing task than you'd expect. Three words are used to refer to them; skins, accents, and decals, and the game doesn't tell you how to equip them. For everything we know on the Days Gone custom skins, read on.

How to use Days Gone custom skins

Whenever you complete a storyline in Days Gone, you'll be rewarded with a custom skin or two. Except they're not actually custom skins... they're custom accents. To use them on your bike, you need to visit any camp mechanic who sells upgrades to your bike. The ones who only offer a repair and refuel won't work unfortunately.

When you're at one of the correct mechanics, navigate to the Paint category, then along to Decals. Do you see why this is confusing now? Press R2 to move from Decals to Custom Accents, which is where you'll find each of your unlocked custom accents ready to equip. It doesn't cost any camp credits to use them, so you can test as many out as you like till you find your favourite.

If you go back and look at the individual decals, you can spruce up the accents even further with various images, though each one of these will set you back a whole 10 credits. Take a look at the various types of frame paint and accent paint till you find something that goes with your accent and you'll be good to go.

