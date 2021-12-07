Dave Bautista will star in M. Night Shyamalan's next movie, titled Knock at the Cabin.

Deadline broke the news, and reports that the actor is in negotiations. Details on the film are scarce, but it will be released by Universal in February 2023. The writer/director has previously teased the film on Twitter, and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will be a thriller. Since Shyamalan is famous for his twists, we should probably expect the unexpected in Knock at the Cabin.

2021 has seen the release of two major Bautista movies: he starred in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead and had a role in Denis Villeneuve's Dune. He'll return as Drax in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy 3, also due for release in 2023, and will appear in Rian Johnson's Knives Out 2. Plus, Bautista will most likely be back for Dune 2. Oh, and there's his buddy cop movie with Jason Momoa that started as a Twitter pitch is also coming to the screen.

Shyamalan's most recent release is Old, which focuses on a group of vacationers on a beach that mysteriously, rapidly ages them. The film has crossed the $90 million mark at the worldwide box office amid the pandemic. Before that, Shyamalan made Glass, the follow-up to Split and Unbreakable, with Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, and James McAvoy, and directed a season 2 episode of Apple TV Plus original Servant, which he also executive produces.

Knock at the Cabin arrives February 3, 2023. Until then, check out our guide to all the upcoming major movie release dates to start planning those theater trips.