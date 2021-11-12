Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista's buddy comedy Twitter pitch is coming to the big screen

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista's buddy comedy is officially happening, Deadline reports.

Jonathan Tropper is on screenwriting duties – he also penned the script for Shawn Levy's upcoming movie The Adam Project, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana.

The project doesn't have a director yet, although Bautista threw Atomic Blonde helmer David Leitch's name into the mix in his original Twitter pitch: "Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens," he tweeted earlier this year. "Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait."

Momoa responded a few days later on The Late Late Show, telling host James Corden: "I’m not on Twitter, but he literally texted me about four days ago going, 'We need to do a buddy cop film.' We love each other. We obviously met on See, we're on Dune together, and so I said, 'Absolutely.'"

The pair co-starred in Dune (although they didn't share any scenes together) and season 2 of the Apple TV Plus show See. Both actors are busy with their respective superhero franchises – Momoa is currently filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, while Bautista has Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in the works, so filming for this movie isn't expected to take place until 2023.