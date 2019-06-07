Darksiders Genesis is a Diablo-esque spinoff with a new apocalyptic horseman

THQ Nordic has announced a new Darksiders spinoff titled Darksiders Genesis with a whole new approach to the franchise. Genesis features Strife, another horseman of the apocalypse, in a top down adventure similar to Diablo.

"In Darksiders Genesis, the fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse STRIFE is called upon to save humankind from certain destruction at the hands of Lucifer," reads the games official description. "True to its roots, Darksiders Genesis will feature intense combat, exploration, puzzle-solving, epic boss battles and serpent holes from heaven to hell. The game marks the first, full-scale Darksiders adventure played from the top-down perspective."

A trailer for Genesis confirms that the game is coming to Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. No release date was announced, but more info will come at E3 next week. For now, we can check out leaked artwork from an Amazon listing.

Darksiders 3 came out last November so it might be a good sign that we're hearing about another series entry so soon.

THQ Nordic has also been rumored to be working on a Nintendo Switch port for Darksiders 2 , although nothing has been confirmed yet. This is the second game that THQ Nordic has revealed before E3 with the first one being SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom . We should see one more game announcement from the publisher tomorrow.