Great Rune, the rumoured George RR Martin / FromSoftware game apparently won't be "fully" open world

Earlier this week - yesterday, in fact - we reported on the rumoured George RR Martin / FromSoftware game and the fact that it might be an E3 2019 game and might be called Great Rune, after Martin posted on his blog that he had "consulted on a video game out of Japan".

While initial rumours mentioned riding around an open world on horseback, a recent tweet from journalist Antonio Fucito says that this game is not "fully" open world, and Great Rune could just be a working title for the project.

I can confirm it, a developer told me about this project MANY years ago. It may not be a “fully” Open World due to the limitations of the same (but improved) From Software engine.I’m not sure, instead, about “Great Rune” name. The codename for Bloodborne was, for example, SPRJ. https://t.co/8Mu9s6KpgRMay 22, 2019

I don't know about you, but I'm alright with that. Rumours are saying that the game is set in the Norse era, and centers around the mythology of the Vikings. That means trolls, dragons, bloodthirsty kings and, of course, big as hell boss fights. Apparently you'll be voyaging across the land (on horseback) killing kings and stealing their powers, which you'll then use in subsequent boss fights with other kings.

According to the tweet above, this collaboration has been years in the making, so let's hope we get to see it during the E3 2019 schedule in all its glory, as I sure as heck can't get enough of this Viking renaissance that seems to have been kicked off by God of War .