Dark Horse to publish print editions of comiXology Originals titles

Dark Horse Comics has signed a deal with comiXology to publish print editions of several of its digital-first comiXology Originals titles.

"The comiXology Originals line is of the highest quality and diverse in its storytelling and talent," says Dark Horse publisher/CEO/co-owner Mike Richardson. "ComiXology's line of creator-owned comics sits perfectly alongside the acclaimed creator-owned graphic novels that are the bedrock of Dark Horse Comics."

The initial four titles will be collected editions of Afterlift, Breaklands, Youth, and The Black Ghost.

"We were always hopeful comiXology Originals books would get into readers' hands via comics retailers and book stores, and Dark Horse is a terrific collaborator to work with to do so, with an unmatched history of supporting creator-owned projects alongside unmatched distribution expertise," says comiXology CEO/co-founder David Steinberger. "We're thrilled to be working with Dark Horse."

The deal between Dark Horse and comiXology will not include all of the comiXology Originals titles but rather titles will be selected on a case-by-case basis. Titles unlikely to be included are comiXology Originals that are created by rival publishers - like Valiant Entertainment, Archie Comics, and Kodansha Comics - who have and may want to in the future, publish print editions themselves.

Back in 2018, the digital platform announced plans to offer print-on-demand versions of some of its comiXology Originals titles. The print-on-demand option was short-lived and has not continued with any recent releases.

"Today's announcement is a game-changer," comiXology's head of content Chip Mosher says. "The team at Dark Horse Comics provides tremendous resources and a path for readers everywhere to discover comiXology Originals."