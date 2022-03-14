Daniel Radcliffe reacts to people fan casting him as Wolverine: "Prove me wrong, Marvel"

Daniel Radcliffe has responded to people fan casting him as Wolverine – and while he doesn't think it's likely to happen, he's not ruling it out, either.

Wolverine has been played by Hugh Jackman in all of his live-action appearances so far, but, with the actor stepping away from the role after Logan, the way is clear for a new face to portray the X-Men character.

"So many times, people come up to me like, 'Hey man, heard the Wolverine news, that's really cool.' I'm like, 'Mate it's not – I don't know anything about it,'" Radcliffe told ComicBook.com. "Like, I appreciate that somebody's clearly gone like 'Wolverine's actually short in the comic books, you should get like a short guy to do it!' But I don't see them going from Hugh Jackman to me afterwards. But who knows? Prove me wrong, Marvel."

March 13, 2022

The X-Men are due to make their MCU debut someday, but it's unclear when exactly the team will be arriving – though the Doctor Strange 2 trailer has potentially re-introduced Patrick Stewart's Professor X (among a host of other possible cameos), opening the door for more actors to return to their roles. Whether that means Jackman will be back or not remains to be seen.

In the meantime, though, Radcliffe can be seen in the upcoming The Lost City, playing the villain Fairfax opposite Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Brad Pitt.

The Lost City hits theaters this March 25. In the meantime, check out our roundup of 2022's major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store for us.