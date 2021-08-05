Daniel Radcliffe reveals the two characters he would like to play in a Harry Potter reboot

Daniel Radcliffe has revealed which character he'd like to play in a Harry Potter reboot, and, plot twist: there are two of them.

"I would probably want to go with like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin," the actor recently told the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "Those were always the two characters that I was like, 'They're great.'"

He added: "And also like, I'm obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes, with those people, and they're like some of my favorite memories." In the movies, Sirius is played by Gary Oldman, while Remus is played by David Thewlis. They both made their first appearances in 2004's Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban .

Of course, this is all purely hypothetical – there isn't a Harry Potter reboot in the works. In 2016, a sequel came to the stage with the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and the Fantastic Beasts movies are a prequel series (the third, currently untitled, installment is set for release next year). However, no traditional reboot is in the pipeline (yet).

Since the final Potter movie, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, was released in 2011, Radcliffe has starred in movies like The Woman in Black , Kill Your Darlings , and Swiss Army Man. He's currently starring in the comedy series Miracle Workers alongside Steve Buscemi, Lolly Adefope, and Karan Soni.