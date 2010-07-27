Daniel Craig signs on for The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Share

Daniel Craig is a busy man. Not content with playing James Bond and holding an option on a potential Cowboys and Aliens sequel, he's now signed on the dotted line to star in David Fincher's adaptation of Stieg Larsson's Millenium Trilogy .

Craig will play disgraced financial hack Mikael Blomkvist, who is contacted by an elderly descendent of one of Sweden’s wealthiest families to do some digging over the mysterious disappearance of one of his ancestors over forty years previously.

Deadline reports that filming will begin in Sweden this autumn, which bodes well for fans of both the books and last year’s Swedish-language adaptation, in that it suggests that David Fincher will not be looking to deviate too wildly from the source material to appease an American audience.

Craig has signed on for the entire trilogy ( The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo , and its two follow-ups, The Girl Who Played With Fire and The Girl Who Kicked The Hornet’s Nest ) with speculation turning now to who will play his kick-ass accomplice Lisbeth Salander.

Deadline currently has Ellen Page, Mia Wasikowska and Sucker Punch ’s Emily Browning leading the way to bag the role, although no news has yet to filter through of an official choice. We’d personally like to see Page get the chance to flex her action muscles, particularly given her strong turn in Inception , and the edge she showed in Hard Candy .

With the film slated for a December 21 2011 release date, we should have some more casting news sooner rather than later.

