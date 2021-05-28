Danai Gurira will return for Black Panther 2 and a Disney Plus spin-off series

Danai Gurira is set to reprise her Black Panther role of Okoye in the movie's upcoming sequel, as well as a TV series for Disney Plus.

The news was confirmed by an interview with Gurira's lawyer in The Hollywood Reporter – the publication writes that Jamie Mandelbaum "brokered a deal for actress Danai Gurira to not only reprise her role as Okoye in the upcoming Black Panther sequel but also in an origin spinoff series for Disney Plus."

Okoye is general of the Dora Milaje, a team of women who serve as special forces for the nation of Wakanda, and Gurira is also set to star in a Disney Plus spin-off series about the origins of the character. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is developing another series set in Wakanda for the streamer, but there hasn't been any confirmation as to whether Gurira will be appearing in that.

As for the sequel, not much is known about Black Panther 2 ( recently announced to be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ) yet, but Marvel has already made it clear that the late Chadwick Boseman's character T'Challa, AKA Black Panther, will not be recast . Alongside Gurira, we know that Letitia Wright, who plays T'Challa's younger sister Shuri, and Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Nakia, an undercover spy and T'Challa's love interest, will also be returning (although Michael B. Jordan's villain, Killmonger, will not).