Cyberpunk 2077's Night City gets its own website with heaps of screenshots and new details

A dedicated website for Cyberpunk 2077 's Night City launched during CD Projekt Red's latest Night City Wire showcase, and it's chock-full of new screenshots, 2000s internet culture, and environmental details.

You can visit the site for yourself at NightCity.love . Sift through the disturbing but appropriately retro built-in pop-up ads and you'll find sections on the history, transportation, and districts of Night City, with a juicy gallery at the bottom. The whole thing is laid out and written like a tourist site for a real city, which is a fun way to tackle what is essentially a wiki with attitude.

The history section focuses on the origins of the city, and its mission statement of "a city of the future, one uncorrupted by old ideas and stifling regulations" gives off some big Andrew Ryan vibes. I especially like the "Word from our Mayor," which brings Lucius Rhyne into the mix with a promise of "plenty more you'll have to discover for yourselves."

The transportation bit, meanwhile, seems to be a thinly veiled look at fast-travel techniques as well as normal driving. We've heard about the Delamain taxi company before, and we've seen V atop plenty of cars and motorcycles in previous trailers. The heart of fast-travel seems to be the NCART subway network, which apparently "boasts many access points that form a net extending over the entire city and will whisk you from one to the other with as little hassle and headache as pulling up the latest hits on BlastDance." I don't know what the heck BlastDance is, but I choose to believe that it's an in-universe Spotify with native support for a Beat Saber-like AR game.

Finally, we have the districts, which aren't new in and of themselves. However, each one's been given a few paragraphs of context as well as an NCPD Threat Level indicator. There are some interesting details about specific hazards, including active gangs. It seems Pacifica is the worst of the bunch, with a "Catastrophic" rating. I'm not sure what scale these ratings fall on, but I reckon 2020 would rank near Catastrophic as well.