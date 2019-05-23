Cyberpunk 2077 wallpapers reveal a new look for V, chromed-out Cupid, and more

Cyberpunk 2077 will let you create your own custom character, but as the preponderance of male model Commander Shepards out there confirms, many people roll with the default appearance. Along with revealing its Cyberpunk 2077 E3 plans , this new Cyberpunk 2077 wallpaper from CD Projekt Red shows a revised appearance for main character V's pre-made male look.

Here's a full version of the new wallpaper - hit the button in the upper right of the image to expand it to full size. Oh, and here's a mobile friendly version for cyberpunks on the go.

It isn't a major overhaul, but put his image back-to-back with a look at the old default dude-V and you can play spot the differences.

The old V was all grimaces and sandpaper stubble. The new V is hairier with shaved sides and a grown-out top as well as a short beard. He might be slightly more slender, though that could just be the angle playing tricks on me. Geralt started looking way cooler once he grew a beard too, so I'm detecting a theme in CD Projekt Red productions. Again, you'll be free to make V look like something else if you prefer.

CD Projekt Red manager Radek Grabowski personally vouched for the realism of V's new unkempt whiskers on his personal Twitter account. Like street punks rebelling against authority, even the best-tended face rug will always defy control.

As a man with a beard I can totally understand why V’s trimmed beard on the new Cyberpunk 2077 artwork has some unruly hair. Realism! 🧔 pic.twitter.com/rc7U5ScWM1May 23, 2019

If you miss the old V you can show your undying devotion with another Cyberpunk 2077 wallpaper that portrays the hero in a moment of quiet, tobacco-aided contemplation.

Or enjoy this image of a chromed-out Cupid who's traded his bow and arrow for an anti-materiel rifle. It's best enjoyed with no context whatsoever, but if you must know, CD Projekt Red put this image out to celebrate Valentine's Day 2019.