Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team tie-in comic is getting its own special edition bundle

CD Projekt Red's upcoming Cyberpunk 2077's Dark Horse Comics tie-in comic book series Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team is getting a special release bundle, similar to the way many video games are released with premium bundles including exclusive collectible items.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

In this case, 300 special bundle copies of Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team #1 will be released with an exclusive variant cover by artist Robert Sammelin, alongside a lithograph print of the art. The fine art lithograph, which measures 11"x14", is hand-numbered.

"Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team spins the story of Nadia, a citizen of Night City and the sole survivor of a gone-wrong Trauma Team International rescue mission," reads Dark Horse's official description of the series. "When she agrees to continue working for the corporation and takes on an upcoming extraction mission, Nadia and her new team soon find themselves in an even more dangerous and life-threatening situation and discover Trauma Team is not what it seems."

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team is written by Cullen Bunn with art from Miguel Valderrama, and draws on the controversial themes at the heart of Cyberpunk 2077's Night City setting.

"A combination of a health insurance provider, ambulance service, and private military company, the Trauma Team is a perfect encapsulation of Night City's late capitalist hellscape," GamesRadar's Connor Sheridan describes. "Going to great lengths to revive their paying client while warding anyone else off with high-powered firearms (even if you were the one who just pulled their client out of an ice bath in a scavenger's den)."

Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team #1 is due out September 9, with the special edition available now for pre-order.