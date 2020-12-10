Cyberpunk 2077 pre-orders went over 8 million worldwide, CD Projekt reveals

It's estimated to have grossed $500 million already

Cyberpunk 2077 romance
Cyberpunk 2077 officially surpassed 8 million pre-orders worldwide, before it finally launched earlier today.

CD Projekt Red announced the 8 million pre-order figure for Cyberpunk 2077 through the tweet just below. That's certainly an astounding figure, and it's not unfair to say that Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order sales surpassed the lifetime sales of the vast majority of video games.

Following on from this figure, Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad had some excellent context to give. In the tweet below, Ahmad asserts that the 8 million pre-order sales figure would equate to roughly $500 million in revenue for CD Projekt, which comes in $300 million below what GTA 5 did for Rockstar. However, the higher figure for Rockstar includes day-one sales, so there's still the chance that Cyberpunk 2077 could yet surpass GTA 5's phenomenal day one sales figure.

Back before Cyberpunk 2077 launched, there were conflicting reports on the pre-order figures for the game. Research group M Science stated that pre-orders for the game were looking "underwhelming" back in September 2020, while a few months later in November, CD Projekt revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 was outpacing pre-order figures for any Witcher game ever made.

After many delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally out right now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Additionally, the game is a day one launch title on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, thanks to the backwards compatibility functions of all three next-gen consoles.

