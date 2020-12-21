Cyberpunk 2077 players are coming up with crazy stunts to generate photo mode lighting

Cyberpunk 2077 photographers are using the muzzle flash from their guns to generate some stunning lighting in their photo mode shots.

In the post below on the official Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit, you can see one player using a pretty unorthodox method of casting the perfect lighting on Judy sat on the edge of a bath. It is a pretty stunning shot, with some equally stunning physics at work from the player's V.

Players are resorting to this method because, as one user points out in the replies to the original post, Cyberpunk 2077's photo mode doesn't allow you to drastically change the game's lighting. Unlike, say, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, where you can generate and change multiple sources of lighting when you're using the game's photo mode, there's no such feature for Cyberpunk 2077, so players are forced to get creative if they want a new source of light for that perfect shot.

Elsewhere in the replies to the original post featuring Judy, players are using Cyberpunk 2077's photo mode to closely examine the character's tattoos. It turns out that Judy has references to songs by Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Radiohead, as well as a firetruck. If you're slightly confused at the firetruck, this is a reference to the time Judy constructed a firetruck from scrap when she was younger. Problem is, no one believed she reconstructed it herself, and so she was arrested and charged with stealing a firetruck.

Now that I think about it, I can't say I've actually seen a firetruck for myself in my time spent in Night City so far. Would a futuristic city set in the year 2077 even have firetrucks? Or would they instead use drones fitted with water cannons to put out a fire?

