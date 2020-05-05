Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire is coming on June 11 in place of an E3 event

Cyberpunk 2077 is hosting its own event on June 11 called Night City Wire.

The new event has had no details announced so far aside from its name and its date. However, the date falling on June 11 - which would have been during E3 2020 before the event was canceled - strongly indicates that developer CD Projekt Red will use the occasion to show off some E3-style announcements.

Cyberpunk 2077 has had some massive E3 showings in the past; most recently, it took everyone's breath away by sneaking Keanu Reeves onto the stage and into a trailer for the game at Microsoft's press conference. Even before then, CD Projekt took the stage to show off our first looks at Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay and CGI trailers.

E3 2020 would have been Cyberpunk 2077's last appearance at the big show before its release, so it's safe to assume that CD Projekt Red had some plans in the works before COVID-19 led to the event's cancellation. This is purely conjecture, but previous Cyberpunk 2077 presentations have shown us snippets of more focused missions and bits of story, while The Witcher 3 proved that CD Projekt Red is also excellent at creating open worlds that let you stumble into all kinds of interesting situations by chance. It'd be cool to see more of how that spirit manifests in Cyberpunk 2077 as well.

The studio has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will have at least as much DLC as The Witcher 3 , so we could get our first glance of that as well. There's the huge multiplayer component of the game that CD Projekt Red says will arrive no sooner than 2022.