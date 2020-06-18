Cyberpunk 2077 delayed again: "We won't ship something which is not ready"

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed from September 17 to November 19, CD Projekt Red has announced in a new statement on Twitter, seen below.

The official announcement from the Polish studio explains that "Cyberpunk 2077 is finished both content and gameplay-wise. The quests, the cutscenes, the skills and items; all the adventures Night City has to offer - it's all there."

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9TqpiJune 18, 2020

"But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics, and fix a lot of bugs. " "Ready when it's done" is not just a phrase we say because it sounds right, it's something we live by even when we know we'll take the heat for it."

This news marks the second delay for the upcoming game of 2020, though it's not quite as significant as the first, which originally pushed it back by several months from its original release date of April 16.

CD Projekt Red have already confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 is launching for next-gen consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X after its initial release, but this delay suggests the game will be arriving within weeks of the two new platforms, and potentially after both systems have hit store shelves.

We'll have to wait a few more months to learn the full layout of the Holiday 2020 release schedule but, rest assured, it looks like we'll still be playing Cyberpunk 2077 before Christmas.

Despite its delay, we know Cyberpunk 2077 will be shorter and more replayable than The Witcher 3. Check out the video below for a peek behind CDPR's walls.