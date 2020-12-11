Cyberpunk 2077 car now available for free in Forza Horizon 4

The car owned by Cyberpunk 2077 protagonist V has been added to Forza Horizon 4 today.

Below, you can see the announcement from the official Forza Horizon Twitter account, which relayed the information first announced at The Game Awards yesterday on December 10. The Quadra Turbo-R V-TECH is the official name of V's car in Cyberpunk 2077, which also launched just yesterday on December 10.

All roads lead to Night City. Get the Quadra Turbo-R V-TECH starting tomorrow. @TheGameAwards. @CyberpunkGame pic.twitter.com/cG8BGpVCliDecember 11, 2020

The Cyberpunk 2077 car is available for all players in Forza Horizon 4 right now. Although you obviously need to own the racing game in order to add the new car to your in-game garage, you don't need to own CD Projekt's new RPG in order to bag the Quadra Turbo-R, but you will need to complete the in-game race '_NIGHTCITY.EXE_' to earn it.

If you feel like giving Cyberpunk 2077's snazzy car a ride, it's incredibly easy, as Forza Horizon 4 is available through Xbox Game Pass. Before the Cyberpunk 2077 vehicle was added to Forza Horizon 4, players found references to the Quadra in the game's search mode, after the new Super7 mode was added to Playground's racing game earlier this week.

Just like the Quadra vehicle from Cyberpunk 2077, the new Super7 mode is free for all owners of Forza Horizon 4, and lets you build your very own racing circuits for players to take on.

If you're just getting started with CD Projekt's huge new futuristic RPG, you can head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 weapons guide for a complete list of all the most powerful weapons in Night City.