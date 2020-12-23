Cyberpunk 2077 as a PS1 game retains some hilarious bugs

It was bound to happen sooner or later: someone's demade Cyberpunk 2077 to resemble a PS1 game.

You can see the full video below from YouTube user Anders Lundbjörk. The gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077 as a PS1 game begins with the user running down a futuristic but pixelated street, stopping to admire a bug where a palm tree bends over itself to warp into the ground (which is an actual bug in Cyberpunk 2077, mind you).

Next, the player hauls someone out of their vehicle, punching them in the face before they t-pose and fly up into the air. The t-posing glitches have haunted Cyberpunk 2077 since release, with multiple users on all platforms reporting that their protagonists and NPCs would t-pose and clip through objects like cars.

Rounding out the gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077 as a PS1 game is, of course, Johnny Silverhand. As with every other detail in this gameplay video, Johnny doesn't exactly appear as he's meant to, with his neck resembling that of a giraffe. The entire video is poking a bit of fun at the state of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and Xbox One which, if you somehow haven't heard, is pretty terrible.

After hordes of players around the world reported performance issues while playing Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen consoles, CD Projekt leadership apoligized, stating that they would help refund anyone who wanted their money back. As of right now, Sony, Microsoft, Best Buy, and GameStop are all accepting refunds of Cyberpunk 2077, with CD Projekt's executives promising that the "bugs will be eliminated" after consoles patches.

If you're after our own weird and whacky compilation of all the bugs and visual glitches we've seen in CD Projekt's game so far, you can check out our full Cyberpunk 2077 bugs guide for more.