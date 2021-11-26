Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deals in Australia: what to expect in 2021

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals are just a couple of days away now, which means those who may have missed out on Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals will have another sale to take advantage. However, we wouldn't rely too heavily on this second round of deals.

If you are looking for a new console (or wondering where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED), it's worth noting that the best Nintendo Switch bundles may have run out of stock before Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals can fully take hold.

We're rounding up all our expectations for this year's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals right here, but stay tuned because we'll be bringing you all the best savings as soon as they land as well.

When will Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals start? Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals traditionally begin on the Monday after Black Friday - this year falling on November 29. However, retailers often simply continue running the same Black Friday discounts into Cyber Monday, potentially adding a few new models or dropping prices on unpopular devices even further. The two sales tend to merge into one another, then. However, if a store is running a distinctly separate sale, we do generally see messaging on their sites changing from midday on the Sunday before.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals: what to expect

(Image credit: Future)

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals are uniquely positioned in 2021. We'll have three models on the shelves by the time November rolls around, all at different ages. Considering we've already seen some significant discounts hitting the Nintendo Switch Lite throughout the year, it's likely the biggest discounts will hit the cheaper models.

While the new OLED model isn't quite set to replace the original on the shelves, it's appearance in the line up has already affected sales prices on the standard device in the UK and Europe, and may well do so in the US as well.

At just AU$70 more expensive, the OLED model will become the better value option, and retailers will have to bring the price of the previous generation down to ensure it's still viable on the shelves.

That likely means big things for Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch bundle deals. While previous years have only enjoyed one or two bundles over the course of Black Friday, running quickly out of stock before the weekend, it's likely that we'll see far more offers holding out for longer in 2021. The main console now has two other devices to compete with, which means far smaller crowds flocking to offers and a wider selection of bundles to choose from.

Of course, we're also looking forward to plenty of savings on the best Nintendo Switch headsets and cheap Nintendo Switch game sales. These discounts should last all the way through to Cyber Monday as well.

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Lite deals: what to expect

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The cheaper Nintendo Switch Lite is also primed for some excellent discounts. Even last year's Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals favored the handheld only console, which was a relief considering it was pretty much the only model in stock. We saw far more bundles on the Lite version over the holiday sales last year and we expect many of those offers to return.

The Nintendo Switch Lite has been on sale during Black Friday for as little as AU$279. It's hard to say if it'll get any cheaper than that, but we'll let you know if it does!

Today's best deals

If you can't wait until November for your Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals, it's worth noting that there are usually plenty of discounts on games and accessories floating around throughout the year. You'll find all the latest prices on this gear just below.

We do expect this year's Cyber Monday offers to be better than the everyday prices you'll find on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles right now. However, if you're after some Joy-Con action today, you'll find the latest offers below as well.

Be sure to check out our expectations for this year's Cyber Monday Xbox Series X deals and Cyber Monday PS5 deals if you're after more console action.