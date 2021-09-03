Cyber Monday gaming chair deals 2021: where to turn your attention to next

Cyber Monday gaming chair deals are a good way of getting another shot at some of the premier brands once the craziness of Black Friday has settled down. Much like the proceeding weekend's Black Friday gaming chair deals, Cyber Monday should be set to feature some of the best gaming chairs on the market at, potentially, their lowest prices yet.

Gaming chairs are becoming more and more popular online, especially as brands like Corsair and Razer have since entered the space, but the caveat to more options than ever is that the prices tend to run on the higher-end of things. It isn't unusual for some seats to retail at $500+, which makes it all the more vital to score a good Cyber Monday gaming chair deal when you can.

Typically, these pricier models will include features such as adjustable lumbar support, 4D armrests, memory foam padding, plush cushions as well as generous reclining and rocking functionality.

We know that Cyber Monday is still in the distance right now, and if you're interested in making some savings sooner rather than later, our roundup on the best cheap gaming chair deals is sure to satisfy until the fabled day arrives.

And if you're thinking of upgrading your workstation with more than a comfy seat, and perhaps some portable power, then it's likely that Cyber Monday laptop deals should point you in the right direction next to help you make an informed decision.

Cyber Monday Gaming Chair Deals: What to Expect

In case you're wanting a reference point for the kind of Cyber Monday gaming chair deals that were available in the past, these offers from the 2020 sales event should give you a rough idea of the savings that can be made on the day this year:

Secretlab Titan | $799 $699 at Secretlab

One of the best deals from last year's Cyber Monday event was a full $100 off a premium NAPA leather version of the Titan 2020 gaming chair. There's a reason why this chair is still so high up in our best gaming chairs roundup, it's just that damn good. It's likely that this Cyber Monday will see deep discounts on Secretlab seats, too.



Secretlab Omega Classic | $419 $349 at Secretlab

It wasn't quite as deep of a discount as could be found with the Titan 2020, but the Omega Classic, one of the company's most popular chairs, was still quite a striking $70 off to come in just under the $350 mark. This is likely to be more akin to the majority of sales on the day from the site.



AKRacing Core Series EX | $329 $254.99 at Best Buy

Just one of the many examples of the big-box online retailers leading the charge with some great offers of their own. This Core Series EX from Best Buy, with $74 off the MSRP is the kind of thing that's probable to be running on Cyber Monday this year.

Early Cyber Monday Gaming Chair Deals

Our price comparison technology is working tirelessly to bring you the best deals on the market on some of our favorite gaming chairs:

How to Choose the Right Gaming Chair For You on Cyber Monday

Are you still a little confused about the types of chairs available, and their functionality/differences this Cyber Monday? Not to worry, here's a simple explanation of both types:

Ergonomic gaming chairs: these office-style gaming chairs are built with comfort and longevity in mind. Normally, the best ergonomic gaming chairs will include features like 4D armrests, adjustable lumbar support, and rocking/reclining functionality. It isn't unusual for pricier models to have memory foam pillows included as well.

Pedestal gaming chairs: if ergonomic gaming chairs are mostly aimed at the PC crowd, then these lower-down seats have their roots firmly planted on the console gamers. Usually, these style gaming chairs have some kind of rocking function and are made with lounging in mind, rather than supporting good posture; the kind of thing that wouldn't be out of place in a bedroom or in front of a home entertainment system rather than at a desk.

Now that you're armed with all the knowledge you'll need ahead of Cyber Monday, ensure you're clued up on the best gaming monitors and best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X so that you can game in luxury.