Cyber Monday CPU deals 2021: more chances to save on your next chipset

Cyber Monday CPU deals offer another chance to get the best CPU for gaming for less. If you're interested in building yourself the best gaming PC inside the best PC case that money can buy, you'll need more than just the best graphics card and best RAM for gaming to keep your system running at full speed for longer.

As a rule, we've found in recent years that Cyber Monday CPU deals aren't quite as extensive as what can be found in the Black Friday CPU deals, with discounts being a little lighter overall. It should be noted, however, that you're going to have more luck scoring a chipset for a great price than you will with Cyber Monday GPU deals, as the hardware drought, unfortunately, is showing no signs of slowing down this year.

We generally recommend going for a prebuilt given the serious semiconductor shortages on some essential components. Fortunately, you're sure to make substantial savings on stellar ready-made rigs in the Cyber Monday gaming PC deals, so it's definitely worth keeping an eye on in the run-up to the hotly-anticipated sales event.

When will the Cyber Monday CPU deals start? Cyber Monday is taking place on November 29 this year, however, given the trends that we've witnessed in recent years, it's more likely that the Cyber Monday CPU deals will start as early as Saturday morning and concluding into the week succeeding the sales event (depending on the online retailer).

Cyber Monday CPU deals: What to expect Cyber Monday CPU deals are at their strongest when considering previous-gen processors over the newest models on the market. For example, in the previous year's sales, we saw the super-powerful Intel Core i9-10700k discounted to $389.99 from its original listing price of $540 - for a massive $140 off. Last year, there weren't really any substantial savings on AMD Ryzen chipsets when Cyber Monday came around, so if you're after one of the latest processors from the red team, we would advise looking for those deals in the Black Friday sales instead.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600x is our top pick for the best CPU for gaming for its outstanding performance and relatively low price point. If you're looking to go more high-end in your next build, then there's very little that can challenge the AMD Ryzen 9 5900x right now. Of course, Intel has its fair share of competition, too. The i5-11600k is all the processing power you need in a gaming machine, but the i7-9700K is still exceptional at just about everything, and it's frequently on sale as well.

