Cruella social media reactions are in: "Could be the biggest surprise of the summer"

By

Social media reactions to Cruella are overwhelmingly positive

Cruella
(Image credit: Disney)

Cruella social media reactions are in – and they're full of praise.

The live-action origin story focusing on one of Disney's most famous villains, the titular Cruella de Vil, arrives later this month. Emma Stone plays a younger version of the character named Estella, with aspirations as a fashion designer in '70s London. Emma Thompson plays fashion icon Baroness von Hellman, while Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry play Cruella's henchmen Horace and Jasper respectively. The film is helmed by I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie.

The latest in a long line of live-action Disney remakes either already released or in the works, which includes the likes of Aladdin, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and the upcoming The Little Mermaid, Cruella is so far garnering very positive reactions. Though reviews of the movie are yet to land, initial social media reactions are praising Stone and Thompson's performances as well as the costume design – and it seems Cruella will stand out from Disney's other live-action projects.

We've rounded up some of the reaction tweets below to give you an idea of Cruella's reception so far.

Cruella's star-studded cast also includes Mark Strong, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Emily Beecham, and John McCrea. 

The film arrives to theaters this May 28, and will also debut simultaneously on Disney Plus as a Premier Access title. Until then, check out our roundup of 2021's upcoming movie release dates, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals