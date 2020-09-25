Creepshow animated Halloween special coming to Shudder

Shudder has announced an animated Creepshow special starring Kiefer Sutherland and Joey King coming October 26, just in time for Halloween. Stephen King will be writing two stories alongside his son and fellow horror novelist Joe Hill, while series showrunner Greg Nicotero is directing.

The first story is called 'Survivor Type," based on King's short story of the same name. Here, Sutherland's character is faced with grim survival odds while stranded on a deserted island. 'Twittering from the Circus of the Dead' is the second story, based on a short story by Hill. This one stars Joey King as a teenager on a family road trip that ends at a circus of the undead kind.

"Halloween wouldn't be complete without Creepshow, so with the help of the father and son team of Stephen & Joe as well as a fantastic animated format, we get to continue the tradition and spirit of Halloween," Nicotero said in a statement (via Bloody Disgusting).

Creepshow season 2 is back in production after it was delayed back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. You can expect the second season to premiere sometime in 2021, and we're willing to wager it'll be in October. For now though, the animated series sounds like an appetizing stopgap, especially with so many big names attached. The first season was one of the highlights of Halloween 2019, so I'm happy to hear they're making it a bit of a tradition to launch something Creepshow-related to mark the season.

