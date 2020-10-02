Crash 4 masks: How each of the Quantum Masks works and the abilities they give you

The Bandicoots can't stop the evil Dr. Neo Cortex alone this time; they need help from the Crash 4 masks, who much like Aku-Aku and Uka-Uka, are sentient masks that imbue the wearer with powers. The four masks in question are known as the Quantum Masks in Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, each with their own unique abilities. We've got each of the Crash 4 masks detailed here, along with where you can obtain them in-game.

Lani-Loli Phase Mask

(Image credit: Activision)

Lani-Loli is the first mask you'll encounter in Crash Bandicoot 4, at the top of N. Sanity Peak. Friendly but somewhat cowardly in behaviour, this ghostly chap gives Crash or Coco the ability to phase things in and out of reality.

What this means is that anything you see with a sparkly blue aura around it, whether it's a crate, platform, or obstacle that would usually end you upon contact, can be made essentially non-existent. Switching between the two phases allows you to grab all the crates and access some otherwise inaccessible areas.

'Akano Dark Matter Mask

(Image credit: Activision)

When you reach Tranquility Falls and encounter Dr. N. Brio for the first time, you'll be able to use 'Akano. This solemn, seemingly grumpy mask actually possesses one of the coolest powers; harnessing Dark Matter.

'Akano lets the wearer execute a Dark Matter spin, and unlike a normal Bandicoot spin attack, a Dark Matter spin never ends. It deflects enemy green magic attacks that you find throughout the region, but more importantly, you can soar through the air like an eagle with the increased jumping range. Glorious.

Kupuna Wa Time Mask

(Image credit: Activision)

Crash Bandicoot 4 is all about travelling through time, so of course there's a mask that has time-related powers. Kupuna-Wa can slow down time for brief periods, while allowing either Crash or Coco to keep moving at normal pace.

What this means is that otherwise treacherous gaps with falling ice blocks can be successfully traversed, and a new type of block for this game - timed blocks - can be broken successfully, because otherwise they disappear far too quick. It also allows the wearer to — wait for it — BOUNCE on Nitro crates! That's right, when in slow-mo, you can bounce on a Nitro crate and survive, allowing for some crazy shenanigans.

Ika Ika Gravity Mask

(Image credit: Activision)

Finally, we have Ika Ika, the mask of gravity. While you're in pursuit of the N. Tropy duo in Bermugula's Orbit, you'll be able to put Ika Ika to good use.

Rather than providing an anti-gravity effect, Ika Ika flips gravity instead. Running along the ceiling feels super weird at first, but eventually you'll get used to jumping and attacking enemies on the space station. There are some sections where you'll need to flip between gravities repeatedly and while it looks incredibly nauseating, Crash and Coco handle it like a boss.