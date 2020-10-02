Crash 4 N. Verted mode explained: How it works and what to expect with the inverted version of levels

One interesting twist the latest Bandicoot adventure brings to the game is the Crash 4 N. Verted mode. When you've reached a certain point in the story, you'll unlock the ability to retread your steps and tackle previous Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time levels in N. Verted mode. The game doesn't entirely explain what this means though, so let us help with everything you need to know about the Crash 4 N. Verted mode.

Crash 4 N. Verted mode explained

(Image credit: Activision)

N. Verted mode essentially takes the levels you've played before, and mirrors them. Not reverse, but instead everything is literally flipped horizontally. So nothing will come as a surprise when you're exploring levels you've previously beaten, but it will take some getting used to.

But that's not all; N. Verted levels in Crash 4 also completely change the art style. Some make it much harder to play — both N. Verted levels on N. Sanity Island have a pulsing vision so you can't see very far ahead of you, for example — while others just alter the effects, like turning cel-shaded.

N. Verted levels also replace all Wumpa Fruit with Bumpa Berries, replacing the apple-esque red collectibles with what are essentially purple grapes. For all intents and purposes they're the same thing, but there are certain trophies and secrets linked to Bumpa Berries.

Finally, while crates and enemies are in the same places in N. Verted levels, hidden gems are not! You'll need to hunt all the way through each level again if you want to find all of the hidden gems, because they've moved. Good luck, Bandicoot!