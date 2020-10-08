Crash 4 N. Verted Hidden Gem locations - where to find the *other* gems

The Crash 4 N Verted Hidden Gems appear after completing the main story in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and unlocking N. Verted mode. The new version of the game essentially acts as a mirrored version of the game, whilst also embedding some weird and wonderful filters to change up the art style. It also shifts up some other elements such as moving around the Crash 4 hidden gems.

With a change-up, we have made a guide to help discover each one. Unlike the original story campaign, the gems are placed in harder to find locations, such as hidden off screen or involve a bit of backtracking. Luckily, we have curated every location in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time to help ease the burden.

Crash 4 tips | Crash 4 bosses | Crash 4 masks | Crash 4 colored gems | Crash 4 Flashback Tapes | Crash 4 N. Verted mode

N. Sanity Island

N. Sanity Island

Rude Awakening

(Image credit: Activision)

Right at the beginning of the level, turn around and walk to the right side of the beach to find the gem.

N. Sanity Peak

(Image credit: Activision)

At the end of the level you will be in a chase sequence. When you jump on the role, climb up to find the gem at the top.

The Hazardous Wastes

The Hazardous Wastes

A Real Grind

(Image credit: Activision)

About a third of the way through the level, you will come across six floating crates, one of which needs to be phased in. Jump on the metal box and look to the right side of the screen to see a box in the air. Slide jump to it and then double jump off the box to get the gem off screen.

Crash Compactor

(Image credit: Activision)

At the end of the level when dropping down between phasing platforms, climb back up the other side and scale the wall to the right to find the gem at the top.

Hit The Road

After the first checkpoint, continue forward over the ramp, turn around and then slide under the metal grating to find the gem.

Truck Stopped

(Image credit: Activision)

After swinging across the second rope, jump off the TNT crate onto the platform above. Slowly walk away from the screen off the edge to grab the gem hanging off the edge

Salty Wharf

Salty Wharf

Booty Calls

(Image credit: Activision)

After the wall is blown up in front of you, run down the stairs and jump on the moving platform in the water. Whilst it’s moving, jump onto the dock on the right and find the gem hidden behind the boxes.

Thar He Blows

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you reach the section as Crash, immediately walk behind the left pillar to find the gem.

Hook, Line, And Sinker

(Image credit: Activision)

About two thirds of the way through, you will be avoiding spikes and cannons. An enemy will be patrolling in front. Jump on its head to grab the gem in the air.

Jetboard Jetty

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you reach the final jetboard section, don’t get on it. Instead, turn around and walk behind the left side of the stairs to find gem.

Tranquility Falls

Tranquility Falls

Give It A Spin

(Image credit: Activision)

After scaling a wall to a door with a dog enemy behind it, ignore it and instead use the dark power ability to spin to the right of the door and find the gem in the air.

Potion Commotion

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you reach Crash’s section, run to the right, and fall off the edge to find the gem on a platform.

Draggin’ On

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you reach the first wall you scale, proceed upwards to the top. Once you have scaled it, use the dark power ability to jump behind the Chinese lanterns to find the gem hidden behind.

Off-Balance

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you reach a bridge with two dragons spinning around it, run across and allow some of the platforms to fall. You will see a gem hidden underneath them.

Mosquito Marsh

Mosquito Marsh

Off Beat

(Image credit: Activision)

Reach the checkpoint box with a massive bin to the left. The gem is hidden behind it.

Home Cookin’

(Image credit: Activision)

About halfway through you will be destroying mixing machines with TNT boxes. After the first one you will be on a conveyor. Jump onto the bridge in the background, walk to the left and find the gem.

Run It Bayou

(Image credit: Activision)

At the beginning of the level, ignore the jetboard. Instead, slide jump across the water onto the platform on the left. Double jump onto the cover above and double jump again to find a gem.

No Dillo Dallying

(Image credit: Activision)

After Crash’s first jetboard section, turn around. Slide jump towards the screen to jump on a platform and find a gem.

The 11th Dimension

The 11th Dimension

Snow Way Out

(Image credit: Activision)

When you reach the river with all the ice platforms, platform your way to the waterfall at the end. On the right, you can jump into the waterfall and grab the gem.

Ship Happens

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you reach the river in this level, you will notice a stack of crates on a platform on the right side. Jump onto the platform and onto a crate to reach the top of the stack, then double jump off that to find the gem off screen.

Stay Frosty

(Image credit: Activision)

On the grind rail section. After jumping through the spiky hoop, immediately hang off the rail to find the gem.

Bears Repeating

(Image credit: Activision)

When you reach the side scrolling section and are on the platforms that move with your weight, bring the right platform down, immediately jump to the left and find the gem in the air.

Building Bridges

(Image credit: Activision)

At the polar bear riding section, you will come to a point where Cortex is causing trees to fall. Jump on the left side of the first tree to find the gem.

Eggipus Dimension

Eggipus Dimension

Blast To The Past

(Image credit: Activision)

Half-way through you reach a couple of boxes - one bouncy, two harder ones. Angle the jump off the bouncy platform to the left-hand side of the screen to find the gem hidden.

Fossil Fuelled

(Image credit: Activision)

Early on you will find a bouncy crate and a TNT box. Make the enemy in front of you turn into a bouncy platform, bounce off onto the TNT crate and jump above to find the gem.

Dino Dash

(Image credit: Activision)

Just before the first dinosaur chase sequence, you will walk into a tree trunk. Inside, jump to the left to find the gem.

Rock Blocked

(Image credit: Activision)

Towards the end of Dingodile’s section when scaling the wall you will find a TNT box with crates on top. Jump off the top crate and then hover to propel yourself even higher and find the gem.

Bermugula’s Orbit

Bermugula’s Orbit

Out For Launch

(Image credit: Activision)

At the beginning, walk into the first room and immediately high jump to find the hidden gem above you.

Shipping Error

(Image credit: Activision)

Before getting on a lift towards the end, high jump to find the gem hidden.

Stowing Away

After coming down a lift, walk towards the screen to find the gem.

Crash Landed

(Image credit: Activision)

Take the blue gem path. Once you have completed the side-scrolling section walking left, jump towards the screen to find a platform. Jump towards the screen again to find another and the gem.

The Sn@xx Dimension

The Sn@xx Dimension

Food Run

(Image credit: Activision)

At the end of the level when phasing between boxes and walls, you will find a gem hidden in one of the phased boxes you are jumping between.

Rush Hour

(Image credit: Activision)

Right at the beginning you will jump across platforms that fall. On the final platform, let it fall to find the gem. Quickly hover again to survive.

The Crate Escape

(Image credit: Activision)

When scaling the wall at the beginning, turn the first enemy into a bounce pad. Jump off it onto a crate on the right, then immediately dash to the left. You will find the gem on a small ledge.

Cortex Island

Cortex Island

Nitro Processing

(Image credit: Activision)

Once you reach the checkpoint after navigating the gravity section with the gears, look to the left side of the screen to find a gem tucked behind the wall.

Toxic Tunnels

(Image credit: Activision)

At the end when jumping on the spinning platforms, instead of continuing to the left, use them to reach the right side of the screen. You will find a gem in the air to slide jump to.

Cortex Castle

(Image credit: Activision)

After exiting the castle and retrieving the dark power mask, jump to the TNT crates on the left. Immediately jump off the right as high as you can to grab the hidden gem.

Seeing Double

(Image credit: Activision)

At the end when you are on the gauntlet with all the masks, you will get the ability to slow time. Do so and jump between the saw blade to get to jump up to the crate at the end. Double jump off to find a hidden gem.