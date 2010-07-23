Comic-Con 2010: Guillermo Del Toro announces Haunted Mansion

Share

Comic-Con 2010: Guillermo Del Toro announced today that he will be directing a movie based on Disney's Haunted Mansion theme park attraction.



Following the Tron: Legacy panel discussion at today’s Comic-Con, Guillermo surprised over 6,000 attendees by unveiling the film’s gothic logo (a green gargoyle-esque number with the letters HM in the middle) while briefly discussing his hopes for the project.



“It’s the most precious real estate on Earth,” he said. “This for me is a dream come true. This is not just a horror film, it will have a unique flavour.”



Del Toro went on to add: “We’re not making it a comedy. We are making it scary and fun, the scary will be scary .”



Understanding that kids would be the film’s target audience, the director gave a mischievous chuckle and noted: “It will be a test of character.” We're trembling already.

