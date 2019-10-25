Code Vein update lets you dress up for Halloween

A new update for Code Vein is out, and it brings new character creation options including Halloween-themed accessories, color pallets and face paints. There are also a bunch of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements to Code Vein's character creation screen, exploration aspects, battle system, and settings.

On top of the new accessories, color pallets and face paints, update 1.10 adds a new hair symmetry function to help dress up your Code Vein character for Halloween, and you can now access creation data from the camp. Here's the complete list of changes, which are live at the time of this writing:

Additional Content

New creation accessories, color pallets and face paints, Halloween-themed.

New function for hair parts that allows to use as left-right symmetry.

Character creation

Character creation data can be available at the camp.

Extensions can be made symmetrical.

Adjustments to accessory costs.

Exploration

Add option to lock the direction of radar mini-map.

Trial of Blood only occurs a second time when the dropped item is picked up.

Option to turn off exploration conversation.

Battle

Pop up message appears when the player is afflicted with status effect.

Option to turn off damage screen effects when player is about to die.

Ichor can be collected from sandbags at the camp.

System

Option to reduce difficulty which has been raised in new game plus.

Buddies can be changed at the Mistle.

Some item icons are adjusted.

Bug fixes

Fixed application errors on the following conditions: Moving to event scenes with specific Blood Veil ; Guarding continuously right after pushing confirm button in front of a closed door ; Rebooting the game on Steam after moving to sleep mode during launching the game.

Fixed matching facility while using keywords on Steam.

Adjusted battle effects.

Adjusted enemy’s movement.

Fixed other minor issues.

Code Vein launched last month and received mostly mixed reviews. Our own Austin Wood found a lot to love in its anime-like visuals, story, and endearing characters. The review also makes note of Code Vein's "irresponsibly" detailed character creator, which is being expanded in this latest update to include Halloween-themed options.

Code Vein can be a real challenge if you don't know what to expect. Prepare yourself with our 10 essential Code Vein tips.