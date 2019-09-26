10 essential Code Vein tips you should know before you play

Code Vein is a dungeon-crawler, and as such it's full of stuff that's easily missed. As we said in our Code Vein review , dungeons have hidden chests, secret paths, and other loot buried along the way. Character customization is also deeply nuanced, and some combat techniques aren't well-explained. With all that in mind, we've put together 10 essential Code Vein tips to help you navigate this vampiric action-RPG.

1. Use magic, because holy crap

This is the biggest combat tip we could possibly give. No matter what weapon or Blood Code you use, no matter what stats you invest into, always have at least one decent projectile, spell-type Gift. Magic is invaluable in Code Vein. You can use it to pick off weak enemies, interrupt attacks, lure baddies away to avoid getting pincered, or just make use of your idle Ichor. If you come across a tougher enemy, you can open the engagement with a spell to soften them up. And if your build focuses on Willpower or Mind, magic will straight-up one-hit a lot of enemies and take chunks out of bosses. Experiment with elements - blood, ice, fire, etc. - and find the spell that hits the enemies in your current dungeon the hardest. You won't be disappointed.

2. You can combo into modified drain attacks

Code Vein's attacks are kind of clunky, but you can improve your combos using weapon art-type Gifts and truncated drain attacks. Normally, you have to parry, backstab, or charge up to land a drain attack, but you can perform a faster (but weaker) version mid-combo by pressing R1 / Right Trigger + X / A after doing a light attack. This move is very easy to overlook, but it's incredibly handy and stylish.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

3. Revisit old maps after every major boss, and complete NPC quests ASAP

Code Vein borrows several systems from Dark Souls, including the way it handles NPC quests. As you defeat more bosses and unlock new areas, new and familiar NPCs will appear in old areas bearing new dialogue and quests. These quests have nice rewards, so it's worth doing them. To keep up with these, exhaust the dialogue options of everyone you meet, and revisit all the areas you've unlocked each time you defeat a major boss. If there are any new NPC options, they'll be marked on the map, and talking to those NPCs will clue you in. Note that sometimes you need to choose the "Talk" menu option beyond just pressing X / A in front of them, especially for the old world merchant in the city ruins. Once you accept an NPC's request, complete it immediately to unlock the next step in their quest line.

4. Clear your Depths maps immediately for loot and Vestiges

Many NPC quests reward you with maps of the Depths which can be turned in to Davis in the hub to unlock new optional dungeons. You'll also find these maps scattered throughout levels. Whenever you get a new map of the Depths, be sure to clear the corresponding dungeon immediately. Depths dungeons are full of upgrade materials, Vestiges, unique weapons and Blood Veils, and other loot that will aid you in the main game.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

5. Keep your partner alive

You can bring one partner with you when you go out adventuring, and they are a godsend. They'll revive you if you die (to a certain extent), they'll interrupt and kill enemies, and they'll call out loot and secrets as you explore. You can also use powerful Communal Gifts with partners, and these are great for boss fights. Choose your partner carefully, and be sure to keep them alive using the neutral Gift that shares your health with your them. This Gift can also resurrect your partner if they go down, so always keep it on your bar.

6. If your partner tells you not to fight something, fight it immediately

Partners are chock-full of good information, but one of their most useful lines is a bit of a misdirect. Partners will sometimes say something like "we can get around without fighting that one." This is your cue to immediately fight whatever enemy they're referring to. Odds are good it's guarding a treasure chest, or it'll drop special loot like a Regeneration boost. Whatever it is, I guarantee you want it.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

7. Look up, down, and behind you

Code Vein is obsessed with ambushes. There's an enemy around virtually every corner, and there are often enemies on the freaking ceiling just waiting to drop down on your head. As you explore, watch out for ambushes coming from every which way - it pays to be vigilant. Likewise, you'll find plenty of secret paths hidden below you. Many alternate pathways (which often lead to shortcuts) are accessed by dropping down to them, so always inspect the undersides of cliffs and dead-ends. Code Vein does have fall damage, but if it looks like you can survive a fall, you probably can.

8. Break everything in sight

Speaking of secret paths: in addition to hidden platforms, alternate paths are also frequently concealed by destructible boxes and debris. These are easy to spot and break, and they often contain bonus loot, so channel your inner Link and smash everything you come across.

9. Pick one weapon and build around it

You can equip and swap between two weapons in Code Vein, and I honestly don't know why. Weapons drain Ichor pretty equally, and there aren't any enemies that are weaker to specific weapons. Weapon art Gifts are also tied to different weapons, so it pays to specialize in one and fully kit it out. Plus it's always better to dump all your materials into making one really strong weapon rather than splitting your limited ore between two. By all means, experiment with different weapons to find the ones you like, just don't spread your final loadout too thin. Pick something and go all-in - you'll be stronger in the end.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

10. Collect and restore Vestiges before fighting each Successor

I don't want to spoil too much, so I'll just say that Successors are key boss fights that come in later in the story. The important thing to note is that the dungeons home to Successors contain multiple Vestiges related to that Successor's past. If you find and Restore all of these Vestiges before defeating the Successor, you'll get a unique prompt in the post-fight cutscene and Very Cool Things will happen afterward. Seriously, it's like the best part of the whole story. You can check how many Vestiges you've restored by talking to Io at the hub, or by checking in with the guardian in front of each Successor's arena.